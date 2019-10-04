CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon Prime Video returns to Apple's App Store after mysterious disappearance

Amazon's Prime Video app has returned.

Amazon Prime Video mysteriously disappeared from the App Store Friday. 

 Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon's Prime Video app has returned to the App Store after mysteriously disappearing earlier Friday.  

While Amazon and Apple have not commented publicly on what caused the app's disappearance, the move seemingly caught users by surprise, with some taking to Twitter.  

People who already had the Prime Video app installed on their devices were still able to use it to access the service from Apple devices even when the app was pulled from the App Store, though updates did not appear to be working. 

Other Amazon apps remained in the App Store during Prime Video's absence, including Amazon Music and the main Amazon shopping app. 

Originally published Oct. 4,  9:55 a.m. PT. 

Update, 1:28 p.m.: Adds the app's return. 

