CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

April Fools' Day Gloomhaven sequel Coronavirus updates NASA's April Fools' Day Fitbit Charge 4 Coronavirus stimulus check

Amazon Prime Video now allows in-app purchases on iOS

The Apple TV and iOS apps will no longer divert you to a web browser to purchase titles.

Listen
- 00:34
amazon prime ios

You can now rent or buy titles directly through Amazon Prime Video on iOS and Apple TV.

 Screenshot by Alison DeNisco Rayome/CNET

Amazon Prime Video on iOS and Apple TV now allows you to buy or rent movies and series right from the Amazon Prime app, instead of directing you to a web browser. As spotted earlier Wednesday by The Verge, Amazon has stopped avoiding the App Store fee by allowing in-app purchases across iPhone, iPad and Apple TV devices.

When you load the Amazon Prime Video app, there's a screen that now says "New: Rent or buy movies and more on your Apple device" at the top. You can then click to buy anything from inside the app, although 4K versions appear to be missing right now.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More on Amazon Prime Video

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for April 2020
4:31