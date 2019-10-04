CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon Prime Video mysteriously disappears from Apple's App Store

It is currently unclear why Amazon's app has been taken off the App Store or when it will return.

Amazon Prime Video mysteriously disappeared from the App Store Friday. 

Amazon's Prime Video app mysteriously disappeared from the App Store Friday, but it's not currently clear why the app is gone or what caused it to be removed. 

Users who already have the Prime Video app installed on their devices can still use it to access the service, though updates don't appear to be working. 

Other Amazon apps still appear in the App Store, including Amazon Music and the main Amazon shopping app. 

Given that the app was last updated Thursday with support for X-Ray when watching Thursday Night Football on the platform its more likely that the removal is due to a technical mistake. 

CNET has reached out to Amazon and Apple for comment and will update when they respond. 

