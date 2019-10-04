Amazon Prime Video mysteriously disappears from Apple's App Store

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon's Prime Video app mysteriously disappeared from the App Store Friday, but it's not currently clear why the app is gone or what caused it to be removed.

Users who already have the Prime Video app installed on their devices can still use it to access the service, though updates don't appear to be working.

@PrimeVideo can’t seem to update my Prime Video app. I’m on the iOS 13.2 Beta. pic.twitter.com/EwpwhSJcOd — Georges (@TheCanadianTech) October 4, 2019

Other Amazon apps still appear in the App Store, including Amazon Music and the main Amazon shopping app.

Given that the app was last updated Thursday with support for X-Ray when watching Thursday Night Football on the platform its more likely that the removal is due to a technical mistake.

CNET has reached out to Amazon and Apple for comment and will update when they respond.