Amazon's League of Their Own reboot trades Tom Hanks for Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman is stepping up to the plate for Amazon Prime Video's new version of baseball tale A League of Their Own, created by and starring Broad City's Abbi Jacobson.

The star of Parks and Recreation and Making It will play a washed-up baseball player taking charge of a women's team. Although it's a new character, Offerman steps into the role played by Tom Hanks' in the 1992 film that also starred Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell and Lori Petty. It remains to be seen if he'll offer up Hanks' signature line from the movie, yelled from the dugout, "There's no crying in baseball!"

Like the movie, the series is inspired by the real-life baseball team the Rockford Peaches and the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, founded in 1943. A League of Their Own will stream on Amazon Prime Video, with the release date yet to be announced.