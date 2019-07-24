Amazon

Amazon Prime Video is now available for viewing on virtual reality headsets, the company announced Wednesday. The Oculus Quest, Oculus Go and Samsung Gear VR can all be used to watch the streaming service.

The VR headsets can be used to watch "Amazon originals, channel subscriptions, live events and more," Amazon said, adding that the service also supports voice searching to find content.

Amazon said its VR-capable library is expanding, but pointed to The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Good Omens, Guava Island, Catastrophe, The Grand Tour, Fleabag, The Man in the High Castle, Carnival Row, Bosch and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan as being ready to go.

To set up the service, you need to pair your headset with the Oculus mobile app, navigate to the Oculus Store on the headset, find the free Prime Video app, download and install it and then launch the app and sign in with your existing Amazon account.

If you've got a Gear VR headset, you need to first install Oculus software on your Samsung phone.

Netflix, Hulu and YouTube already have VR viewing services.