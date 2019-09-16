Amazon Prime Video is coming to Altice's One

Altice

Altice's One customers will be getting another app to stream content to their cable box. On Monday the cable company, which in recent years has purchased rivals Optimum and Suddenlink, announced that it will be adding Amazon Prime Video to its cable box platform.

Prime Video is the latest streaming video service to arrive on Altice One, with Netflix and YouTube apps already available. Amazon has already launched its app on Comcast's X1 system and Cox's Contour platform, and the partnership is continuing to expand its reach on cable.

No release date was given for when the app would arrive.

This isn't the first time Amazon and Altice have worked together. The two companies recently partnered on an Amplify smart speaker, similar to Amazon's own Echo, that features Alexa integration. Altice touts that its speaker offers "high-fidelity audio" from French company Devialet, but currently only offers the product in its stores and charges $399 for customers ($499 for noncustomers) who subscribe to its cable, phone or internet services.