Amazon Prime Video: Every TV show and movie coming in December 2021

We're fast approaching December, the final month of the year and, as always, Amazon Prime Video has a massive line-up coming our way.

But only one thing that really matters: The final season of The Expanse.

Yes, after Amazon rescued it from cancellation on the Syfy network, the sixth and final season of one of the best hard sci-fi TV shows ever made is coming this December. Released weekly from December 10, we've got six episodes left. Can't wait.

Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in December.

Dec 1

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Alex Cross (2013)

All Is Lost (2013)

Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End Of Days (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Waterboy (1998)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

White As Snow (2021)

A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)

A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Brad Meltzer's Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hallmark Drama's Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Sanford: Seasons 1-2

Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11

The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)

The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dec 3

Joe Bell (2020)

We Are X (2016)

Harlem – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Dec 8

FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Dec 9

The Ferragnez – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Dec 10

Encounter – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico – Amazon Original Series: Season 3

The Expanse - Amazon Original Series: Season 6

Dec 12

A Christmas Star (2021)

Dec 16

Theory Of Everything (2014)

Dec 17

Boxing Day (2021)

Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)

With Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 19

Joy for Christmas (2021)

Dec 20

Who You Think I Am (2021)

Dec 21

Being The Ricardos - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Dec 23

Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)

Dec 31

Lady Of The Manor (2021)

Time Is Up (2021)