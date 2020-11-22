CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

PS5 restocks The Mandalorian recap Arecibo telescope will be demolished Black Friday for streaming devices Google Doodle for Benoit Mandelbrot Amazon's Black Friday deals Black Friday AirPods deals

Amazon Prime Video: Every new movie and TV show coming in December 2020

The Expanse is back!

Listen
- 02:49
theexpanseseason5-1

The Expanse returns to Amazon on Dec. 16.

 Amazon

Look, Amazon Prime has a lot of content. A lot of TV and a lot of movies come out on this service. It's almost overwhelming and December 2020 is no different.

So, to save you scouring through this list, I'll lead with the best news: The Expanse is coming back in December!

Yep, that's right, season 5 of arguably the best science fiction show on television hits Amazon Prime video on December 16. The first three episodes will drop on that day, with more episodes following on a weekly basis. 

Can't wait.

Here's everything else dropping on Amazon Prime in December 2020.

December 1

Movies

12 Disasters 
2012 
Air Force One 
A League Of Their Own 
Anaconda 
Angels & Demons 
Assassin Of Youth 
Body Of Evidence 
Cake 
Christmas Chalet
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman 
Dr. No 
Euphoria 
Full Moon High 
Gandhi 
Ghost Town 
Goldeneye 
Goldfinger 
Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee 
Gun Brothers 
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle 
Hemingway's Garden Of Eden 
Hot Air 
Into The Blue 
Letters To Juliet 
Los Rodriguez el más allá 
Love at the Christmas Table 
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist 
Outlaw's Son 
Priest 
Snowbound for Christmas 
Spanglish 
Thank You For Smoking 
The Chumscrubber 
The Hurt Locker 
The King's Speech 
The Kingmaker 
The Natural 
The People Vs. Larry Flynt 
The Pursuit Of Happyness 
The Spy Who Loved Me 
Tombstone 
True Confessions 
True Lies 
Why Did I Get Married? 
Year One 

TV

A House Divided: Season 1 
City On A Hill: Season 1 
Enterprice: Season 1 (Topic)
George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
How the States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 
Idiomatic: Season 1
Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays: Season 1 
L Word Generation Q: Season 1
Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 
Murder in the Bayou: Season 1 
My Crazy Ex: Season 1 
No Passport Required: Season 1 
NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 
Ray Donovan: Season 1 
Roadkill: Season 1
Spanish Princess: Season 1 
The Affair: Season 1 
The Berlin Dance School: Season 1
Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1 
Wild Kratts: China Adventure: Season 1 
Work in Progress: Season 1 

December 4

Movies

Sound of Metal *Amazon Original Movie

December 7

Movies

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

TV

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5
Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

December 11

Movies

I'm Your Woman

TV

Clifford the Big Red Dog – Amazon Original Series: Season 3A
The Wilds – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

December 16

TV

The Expanse: Season 5 

December 17

Movies

La Pachanga 

December 18

Movies

Blackbird 

TV

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt

December 23

Movies

Pawn Sacrifice 
Someone Marry Barry 
The Little Hours 

December 25

Movies

Sylvie's Love
Soldiers of Fortune 

December 27

Movies

The House Sitter 

December 28

Movies

Hope Gap 

December 30

TV

Yearly Departed 

December 31

Movies

Supervized 