Amazon Prime Video: Every movie and TV show coming in December 2020

Amazon Prime has a lot of content. I'll grant you that. A lot of TV and a lot of movies... It's almost overwhelming
December 2020 is no different.
So, to save you scouring through this list, I'll lead with the best news: The Expanse is coming back in December!
Yep, that's right, season 5 of arguably the best science fiction show on television hits Amazon Prime video on December 16. The first three episodes will drop on that day, with more episodes following on a weekly basis.
Can't wait.
Here's everything else dropping on Amazon Prime in December 2020.
December 1
Movies
12 Disasters
2012
Air Force One
A League Of Their Own
Anaconda
Angels & Demons
Assassin Of Youth
Body Of Evidence
Cake
Christmas Chalet
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Dr. No
Euphoria
Full Moon High
Gandhi
Ghost Town
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee
Gun Brothers
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hemingway's Garden Of Eden
Hot Air
Into The Blue
Letters To Juliet
Los Rodriguez el más allá
Love at the Christmas Table
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist
Outlaw's Son
Priest
Snowbound for Christmas
Spanglish
Thank You For Smoking
The Chumscrubber
The Hurt Locker
The King's Speech
The Kingmaker
The Natural
The People Vs. Larry Flynt
The Pursuit Of Happyness
The Spy Who Loved Me
Tombstone
True Confessions
True Lies
Why Did I Get Married?
Year One
TV
A House Divided: Season 1
City On A Hill: Season 1
Enterprice: Season 1 (Topic)
George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
How the States Got Their Shapes: Season 1
Idiomatic: Season 1
Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays: Season 1
L Word Generation Q: Season 1
Mr. Selfridge: Season 1
Murder in the Bayou: Season 1
My Crazy Ex: Season 1
No Passport Required: Season 1
NOVA: The Planets: Season 1
Ray Donovan: Season 1
Roadkill: Season 1
Spanish Princess: Season 1
The Affair: Season 1
The Berlin Dance School: Season 1
Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1
Wild Kratts: China Adventure: Season 1
Work in Progress: Season 1
December 4
Movies
Sound of Metal *Amazon Original Movie
December 7
Movies
Valley Girl (2020)
December 8
TV
The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5
Mad About You: Seasons 1-8
December 11
Movies
I'm Your Woman
TV
Clifford the Big Red Dog – Amazon Original Series: Season 3A
The Wilds – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1
December 16
TV
The Expanse: Season 5
December 17
Movies
La Pachanga
December 18
Movies
Blackbird
TV
The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt
December 23
Movies
Pawn Sacrifice
Someone Marry Barry
The Little Hours
December 25
Movies
Sylvie's Love
Soldiers of Fortune
December 27
Movies
The House Sitter
December 28
Movies
Hope Gap
December 30
TV
Yearly Departed
December 31
Movies
Supervized
