Amazon Prime Video: Every movie and TV show coming in December 2020

Amazon Prime has a lot of content. I'll grant you that. A lot of TV and a lot of movies... It's almost overwhelming

December 2020 is no different.



So, to save you scouring through this list, I'll lead with the best news: The Expanse is coming back in December!

Yep, that's right, season 5 of arguably the best science fiction show on television hits Amazon Prime video on December 16. The first three episodes will drop on that day, with more episodes following on a weekly basis.

Can't wait.

Here's everything else dropping on Amazon Prime in December 2020.

December 1

Movies

12 Disasters

2012

Air Force One

A League Of Their Own

Anaconda

Angels & Demons

Assassin Of Youth

Body Of Evidence

Cake

Christmas Chalet

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Dr. No

Euphoria

Full Moon High

Gandhi

Ghost Town

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee

Gun Brothers

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hemingway's Garden Of Eden

Hot Air

Into The Blue

Letters To Juliet

Los Rodriguez el más allá

Love at the Christmas Table

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist

Outlaw's Son

Priest

Snowbound for Christmas

Spanglish

Thank You For Smoking

The Chumscrubber

The Hurt Locker

The King's Speech

The Kingmaker

The Natural

The People Vs. Larry Flynt

The Pursuit Of Happyness

The Spy Who Loved Me

Tombstone

True Confessions

True Lies

Why Did I Get Married?

Year One

TV

A House Divided: Season 1

City On A Hill: Season 1

Enterprice: Season 1 (Topic)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

How the States Got Their Shapes: Season 1

Idiomatic: Season 1

Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays: Season 1

L Word Generation Q: Season 1

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1

Murder in the Bayou: Season 1

My Crazy Ex: Season 1

No Passport Required: Season 1

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1

Ray Donovan: Season 1

Roadkill: Season 1

Spanish Princess: Season 1

The Affair: Season 1

The Berlin Dance School: Season 1

Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1

Wild Kratts: China Adventure: Season 1

Work in Progress: Season 1

December 4

Movies

Sound of Metal *Amazon Original Movie

December 7

Movies

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

TV

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

December 11

Movies

I'm Your Woman

TV

Clifford the Big Red Dog – Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

The Wilds – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

December 16

TV

The Expanse: Season 5

December 17

Movies

La Pachanga

December 18

Movies

Blackbird

TV

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt

December 23

Movies

Pawn Sacrifice

Someone Marry Barry

The Little Hours

December 25

Movies

Sylvie's Love

Soldiers of Fortune

December 27

Movies

The House Sitter

December 28

Movies

Hope Gap

December 30

TV

Yearly Departed

December 31

Movies

Supervized