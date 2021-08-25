Amazon Prime Video: All the movies and TV shows coming in September 2021

Amazon Prime Video

Besides the very normal slew of classic movies and just... relentless wave of existing content, there's not too much that stands out about Amazon Prime Video's release schedule this September.

Probably the most headline worthy is Cinderella, from director Kay Cannon, the brains behind the Pitch Perfect movies. That's a reinvention of the classic fairytale starring Idina Menzel, James Corden and Billy Porter. Not my thing, but I'm certain it'll be someone's thing.

Here's everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2021.

September 1

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

21 Grams (2003)

American Me (1992)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Armageddon (1998)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Can't Hardly Wait (2017)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009)

Closer (2004)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daredevil (2003)

Daredevil (Director's Cut) (2003)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heist (2001)

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I Am Duran (2019)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Open Range (2003)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Rudy (1993)

Sicko (2007)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

The Alamo (2004)

The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)

The Best Man (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Descent (2006)

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

The Omen (2006)

The Social Network (2010)

The Unborn (2009)

The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)

Traffic (2000)

Year One (2009)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)

We'll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)

September 3

Cinderella (2021)

September 10

The Voyeurs (2021)

LuLaRich: Limited Series

September 12

Desperado (1995)

September 17

Everybody's Talking About Jamie (2021)

The Mad Women's Ball (2021)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

Do, Re & Mi: Season 1

September 24