Amazon Prime Video: All the movies and TV shows coming in October 2021

What does Amazon Prime Video have prepped for our hungry eyes in October? Turns out a few things.

There is, of course, the regular suite of classic movies. But perhaps the biggest launch is Prime Video's big Halloween play: A reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer. Instead of a movie we've got an eight part series starring a host of newcomers including Madison Iseman, Bill Heck and Brianne Tju.

Fans of sports documentaries will love the latest All or Nothing series, which drops October 1 and features the Toronto Maple Leafs. The All or Nothing shows have traditionally been a great insider look into how professional sports are run. I've barely watched an Ice Hockey game, but I'll probably still give this a go.

Here's everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.

October (Date TBA)

Fairfax – Season 1

October 1

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs

Beau Sejour: Season 1

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1

Hightown: Season 1

I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2

Killer Kids: Season 1

Latino Americans: Season 1

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1

Pompon Little Bear: Season 1

Roadkill Garage: Season 1

Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1

Supermansion: Seasons 1-2

The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1

The Kings: Season 1

The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1

The Undertaker: Season 1

When Hope Calls: Season 1

Bingo Hell (2021)

Black as Night (2021)

My Name is Pauli Murray (2021)

A Good Year (2006)

American Masters: Raul Julia: The World's a Stage (2019)

Anaconda (1997)

Atonement (2007)

Bad Hombres (2020)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)

Dear Christmas (2020)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

Duplicity (2009)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

Flash Of Genius (2008)

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Get Shorty (1995)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

It's Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Killers (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Swimming For Gold (2020)

Taken (2009)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

The Christmas Edition (2020)

The Graduate (1967)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

The Thing (2011)

Welcome To The Jungle (2014)

Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony (2021)

October 3

Prometheus (2012)

October 8

Justin Bieber: Our World (2021)

Madres (2021)

The Manor (2021)

Lansky (2021)

Jessey and Nessy, New episodes

Pan y Circo, New episodes

October 14

Deutschland 83: Season 1

October 15

Akilla's Escape (2021)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, Season 1

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, New episodes

October 16

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Wanderlust (2012)

October 29