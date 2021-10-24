Amazon Prime Video: All the movies and TV shows coming in November 2021

Amazon Studios

What's new on Prime Video this coming month? Well, alongside the usual roll out of movies old and new, Amazon is dropping a big one this month: Wheel of Time.

Based on the Robert Jordan series of novels and is very much a fantasy tale. Rosamund Pike plays Moraine, a member of a magician's organization. She takes five young people on an adventure around the world, believing one of them is a prophesied reincarnation of the Dragon. Big "fus ro dah" vibes here.

The first three episodes of the show drop on November 19. The remaining episodes will be released weekly after that.

November 1

50/50 (2011)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien Vs. Predator (2004)

Alpha Dog (2005)

American Assassin (2017)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Casanova, Last Love (2021)

Cast Away (2000)

Children Of Men (2006)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Eragon (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Hope Springs Eternal (2018)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In Time (2011)

It's Complicated (2009)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Jingle All The Way 2 (2014)

Johnny English (2003)

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)

Major Payne (1995)

Meet Dave (2008)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Predator 2 (1990)

Rushmore (1999)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Snatch (2000)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Big Year (2011)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Three Men And A Baby (1987)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Vantage Point (2008)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wimbledon (2004)

Baking with Julia: Season 1

Baptiste: Season 1

Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1

Family Business: Season 1

Irresponsable: Season 1

Ladies of the Law: Season 1

Magellan: Season 1

Mega Disasters: Season 1

Native America: Season 1

Noggin Knows: Season 1

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1

Rectify: Season 1

Red Road: Season 1

The Lucy Show: Season 1

The Restaurant: Season 1

The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1

Under Suspicion: Season 1

Wheeler Dealers: Season 1

November 5

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Snowmance (2017)

The Spruces And The Pines (2017)

Pete the Cat - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Tampa Baes - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 12

Mayor Pete - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Finding You (2021)

Always Jane - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 16

Beginners (2011)

November 19

Everybody Loves Natti - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Wheel of Time - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 20

Here Comes The Boom (2012)

November 24

Hanna - Amazon Original Series: Season 3

Special

Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus - Amazon Original Special (2021)

November 26

Anni da cane (Dog Years) - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

November 29