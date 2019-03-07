Amazon Prime reveals Lord of the Rings series time period

Enlarge Image Amazon

Amazon Prime's intriguing Lord of the Rings streaming series has found its place in J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy timeline. It will be set in the Second Age.

Amazon's Lord of the Rings Twitter account tweeted "Welcome to the Second Age" on Thursday, along with a link to an interactive map of Middle-earth.

Welcome to the Second Age: https://t.co/Tamd0oRgTw — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 7, 2019

The Second Age covers a vast time period of over 3,400 years, and it was during this time the Ring of Power was created. The Second Age ended with the defeat of Sauron's army by an alliance of Men and Elves. This means the TV show will be set well before the main events of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movie trilogy.

This news may be disappointing to anyone who was rooting for a series based on a young Aragorn, the hero played by Viggo Mortensen in the films.

Amazon has been expanding the Middle-earth map and the latest update includes the island of Numenor, a kingdom of Men that featured in Tolkien's The Silmarillion. This will give fans plenty to think about as we wait for the series to arrive. The show is expected to debut on Amazon Prime in 2021.