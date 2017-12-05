Amazon Prime Now will deliver handmade gifts in two hours or less

Amazon will ship handmade, local goods in select markets as part of Prime Now, the online retailer's one- and two-hour delivery service, the company announced today. The service will be available in the following areas: Austin, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.
The products will come from Amazon Handmade, a portion of Amazon's site that only sells handcrafted products that the company created to rival the artisan-focused Etsy online retailer. eBay attempted a similar same-day delivery service that offered specialty items called eBay Now, but the company axed the program after three years because of weak demand for the service.
