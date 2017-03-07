Amazon Prime ships off to Mexico

Amazon

Amazon's hugely popular Prime membership service launched Tuesday in Mexico.

Mexican Prime subscribers can now get unlimited shipping on over 20 million products, as well as Amazon's Prime Video streaming service.

The price of the service is 899 pesos (about $46) a year, but for the next six months Amazon will be offering a promotional rate of 449 pesos for the first year of membership. The service is also free to test out for the first 30 days.

Prime's arrival in Mexico points to the continuing growth of online retail in the country, where companies including Home Depot and Lowe's have been expanding their internet operations. The launch also shows Amazon's interest in keeping up the growth of Prime, which is now in 13 countries. Before Mexico, the latest country to get Prime service was China in October.

Amazon launched Amazon.com.mx four years ago, but first sold only e-books on the site. Two years ago, it expanded the site's inventory to includes consumer electronics, sporting goods, DVDs, books, baby items, tools, appliances, beauty and grooming products, and many other categories.

Amazon said Tuesday that unlimited two-day shipping using Prime is available in much of Mexico for qualifying items stocked and shipped by Amazon Mexico. Also, unlimited one-day shipping is available for certain products to addresses in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Puebla and Querétaro. Millions more products are available at no additional shipping cost through Amazon's US operations, but will arrive in six to nine days.

In addition to Mexico and China, Prime is available in the US, Canada, the UK, Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, Germany, Austria, India and Japan.

