Amazon briefly tested out offering Whole Foods discounts to Prime members

Amazon may be toying around with the idea of offering its Prime members discounts at Whole Foods grocery stores.

Spotted by CNBC, one Whole Foods in Austin, TX had signs offering deals to Prime customers. One deal read, "Blue signs mean special deals just for you. Yes, you." It continued, "Plus, yellow signs mean you get an extra 10 percent off hundreds of sale items."

Another sign asked customers to download the Whole Foods Market app to "start saving."

Don't expect these deals to come soon to a Whole Foods near you, however. Though Amazon didn't immediately reply to CNET for a request to comment, a Whole Foods representative told CNBC that the company is not testing the offer at any other store. In addition, the banners in Austin were removed by Thursday morning.

That doesn't exactly mean this is the last we may hear of this deal, since Amazon is continuously experimenting with Prime member discounts and its Whole Foods subsidiary. Earlier this month, Amazon offered free 2-hour grocery delivery to Prime Members in a few cities. Prime is a subscription service to Amazon that costs $12.99 a month or $99 a year, and offers such benefits like free two-day shipping, streaming music and more.

In June 2017, the e-commerce giant Amazon purchased the grocery chain for $13.7 billion in cash. It was Amazon's largest acquisition and enabled the company to break into the $800 billion US grocery market. It also gained access to 460 stores in the US, Canada and the UK.

After the acquisition, Amazon sold its devices, like the Amazon Echo smart speaker, in stores, and lowered the prices of a few Whole Foods items, including rotisserie chicken and almond butter.

