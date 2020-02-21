Amazon Prime March 2020: Everything new streaming this month

Amazon Prime

You know the drill: another month, another round of content fresh out of the show biz oven. There's some good stuff coming in March, so let's dive right into some highlights.

In Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse, a mysterious list of names is found in a dead woman's shoe. Antiques dealer Mark Easterbrook (Rufus Sewell) is determined to find out why his name is on the list. His investigations lead him to The Pale Horse, the home of a trio of rumored witches. As more people named on the list are found dead, Mark starts to fear for his own life and sanity. Is this too the work of the witches of The Pale Horse, and does this mean he's next on their list? Or can he find a rational explanation and identify the killer before they catch up with him? Streaming March 13.

Based on the book of the same title from best-selling author Roberto Saviano, ZeroZeroZero follows the journey of a massive cocaine shipment, from the Mexican cartels managing the drug's production, to the Italian crime syndicates handling worldwide distribution, and American businesses – apparently above suspicion – controlling the seemingly infinite amount of money which the market produces. The shipment's voyage sparks an epic power struggle engaging everyone involved, from the corner dealer up to the most powerful boss in the hierarchy of international organized crime. ZeroZeroZero is arriving March 6.

Here's the full list below:

March 1

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas (2014)

Chilly Dogs (2001)

The Cooler (2003)

The Crazies (2010)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck The Halls (2011)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Eyes Of An Angel (1994)

Going The Distance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Henry's Crime (2010)

Hide (2011)

Hornets Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Man On A Ledge (2012)

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Ricochet (2011)

Route 9 (1998)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

The Skull (1965)

Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

Tenderness (2009)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

March 6

* ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 8

Show Dogs (2018)

March 11

* The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 13

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

* Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

* Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A – Amazon Original series

March 19

Pet Sematary (2019)

March 20

* Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie

March 21

I See You (2019)

March 23

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Luther: Season 5

March 27

* Making the Cut: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

March 30

Santee (1973)

New in March – Available for Purchase on Prime Video

Feb. 25

Uncut Gems (2019)

March 3

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

March 10

Little Joe (2019)

New in March – Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels

March 1

Death in Paradise: Season 9 (Britbox)

March 5

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard (PGA Tour Live)

March 6

Charlie Says (2019) (Showtime)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Xavier Riddle: Season 4 (PBS Kids)

March 7

Captive State (2019) (Showtime)

March 12

The Players Championship (PGA Tour Live)

March 15

Black Monday: Season 1 (Showtime)

Westworld: Season 3 (HBO)

March 16

Coraline (2009) (Starz)

March 17

Valspar Championship (PGA Tour Live)

Ruthless: Season 1 (BET+)

March 21

Hampstead (2019) (Showtime)

March 25

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (PGA Tour Live)

March 27

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019) (Starz)