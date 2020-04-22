Amazon Prime: Every new movie and show coming in May 2020

Amazon

We're approaching May already in this year of years and, let's face facts, we need television content more than ever. Thankfully, Amazon Prime is continuing to deliver.

May 2020 is actually a pretty cool month for the service. We have the return of some familiar favorites and also the debut of some super interesting new shows.

Let's start with the new: Upload, a show from Greg Daniels, who wrote for The Office and Parks and Recreation. This is a comedy that covers the whole "uploading your consciousness into a virtual reality angle." Could be a good one.

Homecoming is also coming back, with a second season and a whole new story and set of characters. Instead of Julia Roberts we've got Janelle Monae. Should be fantastic.

May 1

Movies

10 Fingers of Steel (1973)

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)

Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The '70s (2014)

Fearless Young Boxer (1979)

Five Fingers of Steel (1982)

Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)

Gloria (2014)

Green Dragon Inn (1977)

House Of D (2005)

Torso (1973)

I Hate Tom Petty (2013)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)

Inferno (1980)

Night Train Murders (1975)

Seven Deaths In The Cat's Eye (1973)

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

Lakeboat (2000)

Daughters of Darkness (1971)

Pathology (2008)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)

Some Kind Of Hero (1982)

Sprung (1997)

The Final Countdown (1980)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Walking Tall (1973)

TV Shows

Upload: Season 1

A House Divided: Season 1

African Hunters: Season 1

Bonanza: Season 1

Born to Explore: Season 1

Boss: Season 1

Engine Masters: Season 1

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1

In The Cut: Season 1

Inspector Lewis: Season 1

Pinkalicious: Season 1

Rosehaven: Season 1

Seaside Hotel: Season 1

The Lucy Show: Season 1

May 3

TV Shows

The Durrells: Season 4

May 7

Movies

The Hustle (2019)

May 8

Movies

The Goldfinch (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)



Specials

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

May 10

Movies

Jack And Jill (2011)

May 11

TV Shows

Alias: Seasons 1-5

May 15

Movies

Seberg (2020)



TV Shows

The Last Narc: Season 1

May 17

TV Shows

Poldark: Season 5

May 19

Movies

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial By Fire (2019)

May 22

Movies

Rocketman (2019)



TV Show

Homecoming: Season 2

May 23

Movies

Come To Daddy (2020)

May 25

Movies

The Tracker (2019)

May 29

Movies

The Vast Of Night (2020)