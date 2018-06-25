CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon Prime deals roll out to all Whole Foods across US

Prime members in every state will get 10 percent off sale items.

Whole Foods Market.

Shoppers at Whole Foods across the nation will have plenty discount options from Wednesday if they are Amazon Prime members.

 David Peevers / Getty Images

Amazon said Monday that its Prime membership discounts are coming to all Whole Foods across the US.

From Wednesday, Prime members can get a 10 percent discount on sale items at Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market 365 stores.

The discount program kicked off in Florida in May and expanded to include 23 states earlier this month.

"Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive -- in fact, Prime members have adopted this benefit at one of the fastest rates we've seen," wrote Cem Sibay, Amazon Prime's vice president. "Since starting this rollout in mid-May, Prime members have already saved millions of dollars on everything from seasonal favorites to popular products."

The company is also offering discounts on baby back pork ribs, mochi ice cream and all bulk items, among others.

