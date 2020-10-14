Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK: Biggest discounts on Sony, Samsung, Bose, DJI, Microsoft and more

The UK Amazon Prime Day event is on its second and final day, with huge discounts still available on a vast number of products, including 4K TVs, Sony cameras, Bose headphones, Nespresso machines and 5G phones from Samsung. As the name suggests, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the savings. We've sifted through the thousands of deals to bring you our pick of the best of the bunch.
Note that pricing below assumes you have an Amazon Prime membership (£8 a month or £80 a year). Pricing was accurate at the time of publication but may fluctuate without warning. We'll be updating this story with the best UK Prime Day deals we find throughout the week.
Best Prime Day smartphone and tablet deals
- OnePlus 8 Pro 5G: £649 (save £150)
- Samsung Galaxy A51 5G: £364 (save £65)
- Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch, 64GB: £407 (save £72)
- Nokia 5.3: £127 (save £23)
- Samsung Galaxy S20: £649 (save £150)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, 8-inch: £99 (save £40)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: £90 (save £60)
Best Prime Day video game and computing deals
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD): £659 (save £240)
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition gaming keyboard: £89 (save £61)
- WD Elements 10TB desktop external hard drive: £150 (save £50)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch: £780 (save £219)
- SanDisk Extreme 128GB SDXC card: £17 (save £32)
Best Prime Day 4K TV and home entertainment deals
- Samsung Galaxy 2020 43-inch 4K HDR TV: £370 (save £30)
- Roku Express media streamer: £18 (save £12)
- HiSense 55-inch 4K HDR TV: £368 (save £181)
- JBL Bar 3.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer: £280 (save £200)
- Yamaha MusicCast soundbar with Bluetooth and Airplay: £190 (save £160)
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus: £35 (save £25)
Best Prime Day camera and photography deals
- Sony A7II full-frame mirrorless camera: £839 (save £250)
- Sony RX10 III: £829 (save £270)
- Fujifilm X-A7 mirrorless camera: £449 (save £250)
- Sony RX100 VI: £739 (save £411)
- DJI Ronin-SC gimbal: £285 (save £130)
- Fujifilm XT-200 vlogger kit: £599 (save £200)
- National Geographic travel tripod: £23 (save £39)
Best Prime Day wireless headphone and speaker deals
- Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones: £118 (save £91)
- JBL Boombox wireless speaker: £190 (save £210)
- Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite wireless speaker: £50 (save £25)
- Sennheiser HD 599 headphones: £95 (save £85)
- Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones: £259 (save £90)
- Sony SRS-XB12 wireless speaker: £30 (save £30)
- Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ70WE-K wireless earbuds: £150 (save £90)
- Ultimate Ears Boom 3 wireless speaker: £89 (save £71)
Best Prime Day home and kitchen appliances deals
- Nespresso Vertuo Plus Krups coffee machine: £70 (save £110)
- Philips Hue smart bulb starter kit: £90 (save £60)
- Oral-B 6 6000N connected electric toothbrush: £55 (save £165)
- Nespresso Creatista coffee machine: £275 (save £175)
- Neato Robotics D750 robotic vacuum cleaner: £380 (save £520)
- Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker: £60 (save £110)
- Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush: £70 (save £210)
The JBL Boombox's beefy size means it's great for kicking out a big sound when you're partying in the park, on the beach or just in your back garden. Its battery lasts up to 24 hours on a charge and its handle and sturdy build makes it well-equipped to handle a life on the move.
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite has a bright, backlit display making it easier to read your favourite ebooks in any lighting conditions. It's waterproof, too, meaning it's safe for reading in the bath.
The Oral-B 6 6000N electric toothbrush connects to an app over Bluetooth to give real-time feedback on your brushing, promising a superior clean over manual brushes.
The DJI Osmo pocket packs a great camera that's fully stabilised using a built-in motorised gimbal for steady footage, even when on the move. It's ideal for vloggers who want to capture their antics with minimal fuss.
The Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, making it a great option for adding Alexa voice control to any -- or every -- room in your house.
Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet gives you access to all the major streaming services you could want, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and, of course, Amazon Prime Video. It's all wrapped up in an easy-to-use tablet that, at its discounted price, is a great buy.
Sick of vacuuming your home? Let the robots do the work. Neato's D750 robot vacuum cleaner will get into the corners, is equipped to deal with pet hair and will work on carpets and hardwood floors.
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is skinny, it's powerful enough for work on the move and it now comes at a big ol' discount. Lovely stuff.
The Blink Mini is one of the most affordable ways to add extra home security to your property. With full HD resolution, night vision, microphones and motion detection, it provides a live feed to your phone to give you peace of mind when you're away from home.
More great Prime Day deals
- Amazon Eero three-unit mesh Wi-Fi system: £150 (save £100).
- Ring Spotlight outdoor security camera: £139 (save £60).
Prime Day deals no longer available
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: £499 (save £600)
- Philips 55-inch 4K HDR TV: £455 (save £344)
- Xbox One S 1TB £200: £200 (save £50)
- Nintendo Switch: £270 (save £30)
- Philips Ambilight 65-inch 4K HDR TV: £699 (save £150)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus Bluetooth speaker: £153 (save £127)
- Breville Halo air fryer: £65 (save £55)
- Russell Hobbs slow cooker and sous vide water bath: £55 (save £75)
- LG 49-inch 4K HDR TV: £299 (save £301)
- LG 43-inch 4K HDR TV: £379 (save £101)
- Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW II backpack: £118 (save £150)
- Manfrotto BeFree travel tripod: £99 (save £89)
- Duronic air fryer: £45 (save £55)
