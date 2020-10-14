CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Prime Day deals iPhone 12 Prime Day Apple deals iPhone 12 preorder Best Buy Prime Day deals Prime Day laptop deals Prime Day Walmart deals Stimulus package negotiations
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK: Biggest discounts on Bose, Samsung, Sony, DJI, Microsoft and more

Prime Day discounts are still on in the UK, with massive savings on 5G Samsung phones, 4K TVs and Sony cameras.

Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (4 items)
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

The UK Amazon Prime Day event is on its second and final day, with huge discounts still available on a vast number of products, including 4K TVs, Sony cameras, Bose headphones, Nespresso machines and 5G phones from Samsung. As the name suggests, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the savings. We've sifted through the thousands of deals to bring you our pick of the best of the bunch. 

Note that pricing below assumes you have an Amazon Prime membership (£8 a month or £80 a year). Pricing was accurate at the time of publication but may fluctuate without warning. We'll be updating this story with the best UK Prime Day deals we find throughout the week.

Best Prime Day smartphone and tablet deals

Best Prime Day video game and computing deals

nintendo-switch-71.jpg
Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Prime Day 4K TV and home entertainment deals

Best Prime Day camera and photography deals

oneplus-8-pro-0605
Angela Lang/CNET

Best Prime Day wireless headphone and speaker deals

Best Prime Day home and kitchen appliances deals

See also

JBL Boombox wireless speaker: £190

Save £210
David Carnoy/CNET

The JBL Boombox's beefy size means it's great for kicking out a big sound when you're partying in the park, on the beach or just in your back garden. Its battery lasts up to 24 hours on a charge and its handle and sturdy build makes it well-equipped to handle a life on the move.

See at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite: £80

Save £40
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite has a bright, backlit display making it easier to read your favourite ebooks in any lighting conditions. It's waterproof, too, meaning it's safe for reading in the bath.

See at Amazon UK

Oral-B 6 6000N connected electric toothbrush: £55

Save £165
Oral-B

The Oral-B 6 6000N electric toothbrush connects to an app over Bluetooth to give real-time feedback on your brushing, promising a superior clean over manual brushes.

See at Amazon UK

DJI Osmo Pocket: £239

Save £188
Sarah Tew/CNET

The DJI Osmo pocket packs a great camera that's fully stabilised using a built-in motorised gimbal for steady footage, even when on the move. It's ideal for vloggers who want to capture their antics with minimal fuss.

See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot: £19

Save £31
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, making it a great option for adding Alexa voice control to any -- or every -- room in your house.

See at Amazon UK

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: £90

Save £60
Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet gives you access to all the major streaming services you could want, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and, of course, Amazon Prime Video. It's all wrapped up in an easy-to-use tablet that, at its discounted price, is a great buy.

See at Amazon UK

Neato Robotics D750 robotic vacuum cleaner: £380

Save £520
Chris Monroe/CNET

Sick of vacuuming your home? Let the robots do the work. Neato's D750 robot vacuum cleaner will get into the corners, is equipped to deal with pet hair and will work on carpets and hardwood floors.

See at Amazon UK

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch: £780

Save £219
Chris Monroe/CNET

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is skinny, it's powerful enough for work on the move and it now comes at a big ol' discount. Lovely stuff.

See at Amazon UK

Blink Mini indoor security camera: £25

Save £10
Rick Broida/CNET

The Blink Mini is one of the most affordable ways to add extra home security to your property. With full HD resolution, night vision, microphones and motion detection, it provides a live feed to your phone to give you peace of mind when you're away from home.

See at Amazon UK

More great Prime Day deals

Prime Day deals no longer available