Amazon Prime Day 2020 UK: Best deals still available on Sony, Bose, Samsung, DJI, Microsoft

Deal Savings Price













Show more (4 items)

Amazon Prime Day

The UK Amazon Prime Day event is almost at an end, but there are still great discounts available on loads of products, including 4K TVs, Sony cameras, Bose headphones and 5G phones from OnePlus and Samsung. As the name suggests, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the savings. We've sifted through the thousands of deals to bring you our pick of the best of the bunch.

Note that pricing below assumes you have an (£8 a month or £80 a year). Pricing was accurate at the time of publication but may fluctuate without warning. We'll be updating this story with the best UK Prime Day deals we find throughout the week.

Best Prime Day smartphone and tablet deals



Best Prime Day video game and computing deals

Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Prime Day 4K TV and home entertainment deals



Best Prime Day camera and photography deals

Angela Lang/CNET

Best Prime Day wireless headphone and speaker deals

Best Prime Day home and kitchen appliances deals

David Carnoy/CNET The JBL Boombox's beefy size means it's great for kicking out a big sound when you're partying in the park, on the beach or just in your back garden. Its battery lasts up to 24 hours on a charge and its handle and sturdy build makes it well-equipped to handle a life on the move.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite has a bright, backlit display making it easier to read your favourite ebooks in any lighting conditions. It's waterproof, too, meaning it's safe for reading in the bath.

Oral-B The Oral-B 6 6000N electric toothbrush connects to an app over Bluetooth to give real-time feedback on your brushing, promising a superior clean over manual brushes.

Sarah Tew/CNET The DJI Osmo pocket packs a great camera that's fully stabilised using a built-in motorised gimbal for steady footage, even when on the move. It's ideal for vloggers who want to capture their antics with minimal fuss.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, making it a great option for adding Alexa voice control to any -- or every -- room in your house.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet gives you access to all the major streaming services you could want, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and, of course, Amazon Prime Video. It's all wrapped up in an easy-to-use tablet that, at its discounted price, is a great buy.

Chris Monroe/CNET Sick of vacuuming your home? Let the robots do the work. Neato's D750 robot vacuum cleaner will get into the corners, is equipped to deal with pet hair and will work on carpets and hardwood floors.

Chris Monroe/CNET Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is skinny, it's powerful enough for work on the move and it now comes at a big ol' discount. Lovely stuff.

Rick Broida/CNET The Blink Mini is one of the most affordable ways to add extra home security to your property. With full HD resolution, night vision, microphones and motion detection, it provides a live feed to your phone to give you peace of mind when you're away from home.

More great Prime Day deals

Prime Day deals no longer available