Amazon Prime Day Show: Watch trailer for music special featuring Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi

Amazon

This year, Amazon Prime Day won't just include sales. The company is releasing a three-part concert series on Prime Video featuring musical artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi. On Monday, Amazon released a trailer for the three-part special, giving fans a taste of what to expect from this "immersive musical experience."

The Prime Day Show will be available in three episodes starting June 17, and free to anyone, with or without a Prime subscription, for 30 days, the company said earlier this month. Each episode will "fuse performance and storytelling, transporting fans to worlds inspired by Paris, The Dunbar Hotel, and outer space," Amazon said.

The Prime Day Show will also be available to stream on Twitch and IMDb TV.

