Amazon Prime Day sale reportedly planned for June 21 and 22

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale event will run June 21 and 22 this year, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The massive, multiday sale usually happens midsummer, though last year's event was pushed to October as a result of the pandemic. This year, Amazon has confirmed, Prime Day will happen in June.

If the new report is correct, Amazon will likely confirm the dates within the next few days. In 2019, the tech giant announced the specific dates of the sale event almost exactly three weeks ahead of its start.

Regardless of its start date, Prime Day represents one of the largest sales periods every year, with rolling discounts on thousands of products, from video games to smart home gadgets. Since the first Prime Day sale in 2015, competitors like Walmart, Best Buy and Target have begun timing their own sales for the same period of time -- which often extends to the weeks surrounding the primary sales days.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation or comment.

