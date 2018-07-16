Ian Knighton/CNET

Amazon's growing family of devices -- Echo speakers, Kindle readers, Fire tablets, Fire TV ( ) media streamers and more -- are already priced to move. But here's a pro tip: Don't ever pay the list price. On any given week, Amazon is often discounting at least one or two (if not more) of its devices. And we all know that good things come to those who wait.

Expect your patience to pay off today during Amazon Prime Day, the online mega-retailer's big annual sale on just about everything (including, of course, discounts on Amazon products). We've already been using this page to keep track of year-round sales on Amazon's Echo, Kindle and Fire TV products, and today, it's kicking into high gear with a number of truly tempting deals. We're starting with the products that are on sale now, and we'll extend the list as price changes warrant. This was originally published May 31, and last updated July 16.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Ian Knighton/CNET

Amazon Echo (2nd-gen) for $70 ($30 off): The ultra-popular Amazon Echo smart speaker is always a hot seller, and we expect tons to fly off of the Amazon shelves today, as Amazon's marked it down to just $70, one of the best prices we've ever seen. Just know that you'll need to pay an extra $20 if you want one of the fancy woodgrain shells. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo smart speaker.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $174 ($75 off): Amazon bought the popular Ring Video Doorbell earlier this year, and it's already become a cornerstone of their new focus on smarter in-home delivery and Alexa-enabled home security. Buy one today for Prime Day, and you'll save $75. Read the CNET review of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Ian Knighton/CNET

Amazon Echo Dot (2nd-gen) for $30 ($20 off): It isn't the first time the Echo Dot has been marked down this low, but $30 is still a heck of a deal for a smart speaker that offers full Alexa functionality. The sound quality is obviously a lot softer than what you'll get with the full-size Echo, but hook it up with a larger speaker setup via Bluetooth or auxiliary cable and you won't be able to tell the difference. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $60 ($20 off): You'll find those same $20 savings with the Kids Edition Echo Dot, which comes in your choice of red, blue or green bumper cases and boasts extra features like expanded audiobook access and improved parental controls. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition.

Ian Knighton/CNET

Amazon Echo Plus smart speaker with a free Philips Hue White smart bulb for $100 ($50 off): I'm not going to lie -- I didn't think the Echo Plus was quite worth it at its full retail price of $150 -- but at today's Prime Day price of $100, it's legitimately tempting. The Plus keeps the original Echo's tall, hard-bodied design, complete with the popular volume control ring, and it also adds in a Zigbee radio that'll let it connect directly with popular smart gadgets from names like Philips Hue, no extra hub necessary. In fact, Amazon will even sweeten today's deal by throwing in a free Philips Hue White smart bulb to get you started, an additional $15 value. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Plus.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon Echo Show for $130 ($100 off): The Echo Show was Amazon's first attempt at an Alexa voice assistant product with a screen. It functions as a standard Echo speaker that can play music and respond to voice commands via Alexa, and with the screen you can watch videos and host video chat sessions with other Echo Show owners. This isn't a Prime Day exclusive -- the sale's actually been up since last week -- but if it's had you tempted, you can still take advantage. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Show.

Amazon Echo Show 2-pack for $240 ($220 off): Want to double down on the savings? Buy two Echo Shows today and Amazon will knock $220 off of your total cost, essentially selling the things at half price. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Show.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Buy two Amazon Fire 8 HD Kids Edition, save $100: Except for the foam case, the hardware of the "Kids Edition" of Amazon's 8-inch tablet is identical to the standard Fire 8 HD version. But parents will love Amazon's two-year, no-questions-asked replacement policy, and the fact that the company tosses in a year's worth of the Amazon FreeTime service, which is chock-full of kid-friendly content. All in all, it's two tablets for $160 -- far less than what you'd pay for a single iPad. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition.

Amazon is also offering $80 off two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, too -- but we think the 8-incher above is a much better deal. Here's the CNET review of the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition.

Ry Crist/CNET

Amazon Echo Spot touchscreen smart speaker for $99 ($30 off): We'll admit it: The idea of a camera-enabled Echo speaker and viewer in our kitchens -- and, especially, our bedrooms -- freaks us out, and it's one big reason why we didn't rate the Echo Spot ( ) higher. But thousands of Amazon user reviewers and many others are in love with this screen-equipped, Alexa-enabled gadget, which is basically a more compact and affordable version of the Echo Show. It lists for $130, but if you buy it today for Prime Day, you can score one for just $99. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Spot.

Buy two Amazon Echo Spot speakers, save $80: The savings are a little better if you buy two of them today -- Amazon will knock $80 off of the total cost, bringing it down to $180. That's the same as buying one Echo Spot at normal price, then getting a second Echo Spot for just $50. ($180 instead of $260). Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Spot.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon Echo Look smart selfie camera for $100 ($100 off): Curious about bringing Alexa on as a style consultant? That's the pitch with the Amazon Echo Look, a smart, voice-activated selfie camera that uses machine learning to compare your outfits and tell you what to wear. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering it for just $100, which is half off the usual price. The future is weird, but at least we'll all look classy, right? Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Look.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $20 ($20 off): Looking for a cheap and easy way to bring voice-activated media into your living room? The Amazon Fire TV Stick and its Alexa Voice Remote will get the job done for just $20 today. That's half off the normal cost. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $35 ($35 off): Spend an additional $15 and you can upgrade to the Amazon Fire TV 4K, which also includes the Alexa Voice Remote. It's just $35 for Prime Day, which, again, is half as much as you'd normally pay. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Fire TV 4K.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon Fire TV Cube for $90 ($30 off): It isn't half off like the others, but the newly released Fire TV Cube with built-in Alexa controls of its own is marked down $30 today. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Fire TV Cube.

Amazon Fire TV Cube and Amazon Cloud Cam bundle for $150 ($90 off): If you'd like, you can bundle that Fire TV Cube with the well-reviewed Amazon Cloud Cam for only $60 more, a total cost of $150 (and a savings of $90). Read the CNET review of the Amazon Cloud Cam.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite E-reader for $80 ($40 off): Amazon's most popular Kindle is on sale today, too, and marked down to $80. That's $40 off of the full retail price. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon Kindle E-reader for $50 ($30 off): Prefer the standard Kindle that costs a little less? Well, it's on sale today, too -- marked down to just $50.

We'll keep this post updated as Prime Day progresses -- check back throughout the day for more deals!

Cheapskate: The best new deals on the most affordable tech.

CNET Deals: A panoply of the web's best discounts on tech and more.