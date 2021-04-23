Amazon Prime Day rumored to return to July dates

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day could be returning to July. Amazon has held the shopping event in July since it began back in 2015, but Prime Day 2020 was bumped to October due to logistical difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, a new report suggested Prime Day 2021 could take place on July 12-13.

A screenshot of a purported internal Amazon site was leaked to Kiplinger, showing "July 12 & 13" as the dates for this year's Prime Day. The image was reportedly shared by someone who said they were an Amazon employee. CNET hasn't independently verified the authenticity of the leaked screenshot.

Amazon hasn't made any official announcement about Prime Day 2021, so take this latest rumor with a grain of salt. A report earlier this month from Recode said Amazon may hold Prime Day in mid-to late June this year. While it seem likely Prime Day will return to its summertime roots, we'll have to wait and see for now.

The shopping even usually lasts multiple days and features discounts on a wide range of products offered by the online retailer. Amazon typically offers big sales on its own line of gadgets in particular, such the Amazon Echo line of smart speakers and smart home gadgets.