Prime Day movie and streaming deals: 99-cent streaming subscriptions and other discounts

Rick Broida/CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is full of deals on new hardware like Roku and Fire TV streamers or Echo speakers and smart displays. But Prime Day always brings good deals on movies and books as well -- including subscriptions to Prime Video channels like AMC, Starz and Showtime for less than a dollar.

Through June 21 and June 22, Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of various to rent or buy movies and TV shows, including Oscar winners Nomadland, Promising Young Woman and Minari.

When you have Amazon Prime Video, you can add on extra channels or streaming services for a small extra fee and then access them through Prime Video rather than having lots of different apps. Right now, over a dozen streaming services -- including AMC Plus, BET Plus, Starz, Showtime, Discovery Plus, PBS and Paramount Plus, home of the newest Star Trek shows -- offer subscriptions for just 99 cents a month for the first two months.

After that, you'll be billed at each channel's regular price unless you cancel, which you can do easily; there's no contract or anything else forcing you to continue subscribing. Pro tip: make a calendar reminder with a notification reminding yourself to cancel if that's your intention.

Other Prime Day video deals include $2 movie rentals and discounted movie purchases.

So whether you're looking to binge some series on the cheap or just round out your movie library, take a look at Amazon's offerings. All these deals should remain in effect through Prime Day.

