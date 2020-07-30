CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Second stimulus check Apple earnings Watch Beyoncé's Black Is King for free Google sales Antitrust hearing Amazon earnings

Amazon Prime Day is coming in the fourth quarter

No word yet on what day, or even what month.

Listen
- 00:18
Amazon-prime-day-1
Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon has revealed a little more detail about when its Prime Day sale is happening.

During an earnings call with media on Thursday, Amazon finance chief Brian Olsavsky said Prime Day will be held in the fourth quarter. 

Amazon had previously only said the sale, typically held in July, would be delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.