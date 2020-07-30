Amazon Prime Day is coming in the fourth quarter

Amazon has revealed a little more detail about when its Prime Day sale is happening.
During an earnings call with media on Thursday, Amazon finance chief Brian Olsavsky said Prime Day will be held in the fourth quarter.
Amazon had previously only said the sale, typically held in July, would be delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
