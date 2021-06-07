Amazon Prime Day starts June 21, some early deals available now

CNET

Amazon Prime Day, the annual shopping event across all of Amazon's services, happens on June 21 and 22 this year. With other retailers like Walmart and Target announcing their own sales events around the same time, Prime members can take advantage of the handful of Amazon deals available right now.

Streaming services are also getting in on the action this year. The music streaming platform Prime Music is one of many Amazon services to offer a big discount for Prime Day. New subscribers can get of the unlimited streaming service right now. Additionally, Twitch is offering and subscriptions for the next couple of weeks,

Check out our quick guide on how to win at Prime Day to prepare for all the ways to save, including a way to score four months of Amazon Prime Music for free if you've never been a subscriber before. There are also promotions for small businesses -- a $10 credit for spending $10 on small business products.

If you own an Alexa-supported gadget, you'll benefit from exclusive deals by using your voice to place the order. Amazon's other devices -- Echo speakers and displays, Fire TV streamers, Eero mesh routers and so on -- will also have major discounts, many of them rivaling (or even beating?) Black Friday. We made some predictions for Prime Day pricing on a lot of things we've seen on steep discounts in previous years, so be sure to take a look if you were planning to buy one. It could pay to wait.

As for current deals, the Fitbit Sense was recently marked down to its lowest price on record -- $240 -- and the Roku Ultra 2020 4K UHD streamer was on sale for $69, which ties with the lowest price we've seen (during Black Friday 2020).

We expect best-of-the-year pricing (or close to it) on things like Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, Apple iPads and AirPods, Fitbit fitness bands, Instant Pot cookers, TVs, exercise gear and more. A little advance planning can help you save even more, so see below for some Prime Day money-saving tips. And make sure to check out for updates.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Isn't it time to start calling it "Prime Days"? Because it hasn't been just a single day for years. Once again, it's a 48-hour event that runs as follows. Prime Day starts on Monday, June 21 at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET).

Prime Day ends on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, June 23 at 2:59 a.m. ET) -- but some deals often extend a few hours into the following morning, if not longer. A batch of early discounts leading up to the main event are already live.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021? As always, anything and everything. But this is definitely the time of year to look for deep discounts on Amazon gear, including: Echo smart speakers and displays

Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks

Fire tablets

Kindle e-readers

Ring security devices

Eero networking products Granted, that stuff goes on sale all the time -- a recent Mother's Day sale revealed savings rivaling Prime Day on a lot of these devices -- but the absolute lowest prices are usually reserved for Prime Day and Black Friday. We also typically see better-than-usual deals on things like Instant Pots, Apple AirPods, Bose headphones and Roku streamers. Make no mistake: This might be Amazon's party, but plenty of other stores and sellers will be getting in on the action.

What other stores will participate in Prime Day 2021? This may be an Amazon event, but that won't stop other stores from getting in on the action. Walmart has already announced a Deals for Days event running from June 21 to 23. Similarly, Target's recently announced Deal Days event will run from June 20 to 22. Expect Best Buy, Kohl's and other stores to roll out big sales of their own. Best Buy, for example, is likely to compete heavily on TV deals. We'll update this when more events are announced.

What Amazon Prime Day deals can I get right now? At a certain point, an "early Prime Day deal" becomes a matter of semantics. For instance, Amazon is pitching its discounted Fire TV models as early Prime Day deals -- but trust me when I say there are deals to be had all day, every day. You can check my Cheapskate page for the latest and greatest, sign up for the Cheapskate newsletter (see that "Sign Me Up" box just below), get deal texts sent right to your phone and so on. You can also follow me on Facebook and Twitter. And check out Amazon's Daily Deals page, where the retailer markets its limited-time and semipermanent offers. Spoiler alert: Deal quality varies widely from day to day.

How can I save more during Prime Day 2021? The best thing you can do is sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. It's a no-annual-fee card, so there's no cost to get it. Once you're approved, you'll immediately receive a $100 Amazon gift card, and then get 5% cash back on most Amazon purchases -- including products that are on sale for Prime Day. Sometimes Amazon bumps that cash back to 10% or 15% on select items. Right now, for example, you can also get 15% back on various Kasa smart home products, 10% back on the Amazfit Band 5 and more.

What is the Amazon Prime Day concert? This year Amazon is busting out some new tricks to promote the massive event. The retail giant has announced a three-part concert series called The Prime Day Show, featuring performances from Kid Cudi, H.E.R. and Billie Eilish. Each concert is expected to have its own unique theme and will start livestreaming on Thursday, June 17. If you aren't able to tune in on launch day, the streams will be available for 30 days.

