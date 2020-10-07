Amazon Prime Day deals on now in UK: Cheapest ever Echo Show 5 at £45

Deal Savings Price







Amazon Prime Day is when the shopping goliath provides a wealth of discounts on selected products across all its categories. In the UK it officially kicks off this Monday October 13, and although it's called Prime "Day", it runs for two days and you'll still find many deals available throughout the whole week. Amazon's own devices (Kindles, Echo, Ring, etc.) always offer sure-fire bargains, but you can expect big deals on other brands including Bose, Toshiba, Sony and many others. As the name suggests, you have to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of the savings.

But while the big day isn't set to start until Monday, savvy shoppers in the UK can already find some great deals. Check out our pick of the best below and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be highlighting the best savings on all things tech throughout the week.

Note that pricing below assumes you're an (£8 per month or £80 per year). Pricing was accurate at time of publication but may fluctuate without warning. We'll be updating this story with the best UK Prime Day deals we find going forward.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, making it a great option for adding Alexa voice control to any -- or every -- room in your house.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's smallest smart display, that uses voice assistant Alexa to let you play videos, manage your calendar, show weather reports and so on. At only £45, it's the lowest price we've ever seen.

Chris Monroe/CNET With an 8-inch display, the Echo show 8 provides identical functionality as its smaller sibling, but with a larger screen for more immersive video. Like the Echo Show 5, this discount is the biggest saving we've seen on this product.

CNET The Blink Mini is one of the most affordable ways to add extra home security to your property. With a full HD resolution, night vision, microphones and motion detection, it provides a live feed to your phone to give you peace of mind when you're away from home.

Chris Monroe/CNET If you've struggled to get a good Wi-Fi signal in the back bedroom of your house then a mesh Wi-Fi system could help. By repeating the signal off the multiple base stations, your signal can extend much further around your house, providing a faster, more stable connection anywhere. This isn't the fancy new Eero 6 system, but even the older model is a good option at this price.