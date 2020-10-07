CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon Prime Day deals on now in UK: Cheapest ever Echo Show 5 at £45

Amazon's Prime Day deals officially start in the UK on Tuesday, Oct. 13, but there are big savings available right now.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day is when the shopping goliath provides a wealth of discounts on selected products across all its categories. In the UK it officially kicks off this Tuesday, Oct. 13, and although it's called Prime "Day", it runs for two days and you'll still find many deals available throughout the whole week. Amazon's own devices (Kindles, Echo, Ring, etc.) always offer sure-fire bargains, but you can expect big deals on other brands including Bose, Toshiba, Sony and many others. As the name suggests, you have to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of the savings. 

But while the big day isn't set to start until Tuesday, savvy shoppers in the UK can already find some great deals. Check out our pick of the best below, and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be highlighting the best savings on all things tech throughout the week.

Pricing was accurate at time of publication but may fluctuate without warning.

Amazon Echo Dot: £25

Save £25
The Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, making it a great option for adding Alexa voice control to any -- or every -- room in your house. 

Amazon Echo Show 5: £45

Save £35
The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's smallest smart display, which uses its voice assistant, Alexa to let you play videos, manage your calendar, show weather reports and so on. At only £45, it's the lowest price we've ever seen. 

Amazon Echo Show 8: £65

Save £55
With an 8-inch display, the Echo show 8 provides functionality identical to its smaller sibling's, but with a larger screen for more immersive video. Like the Echo Show 5, this discount is the biggest saving we've seen on this product.

Blink Mini indoor security camera: £25

Save £10
The Blink Mini is one of the most affordable ways to add extra home security to your property. With a full HD resolution, night vision, microphones and motion detection, it provides a live feed to your phone to give you peace of mind when you're away from home.

Amazon Eero 3-unit mesh Wi-Fi system: £150

Save £100
If you've struggled to get a good Wi-Fi signal in the back bedroom of your house, then a mesh Wi-Fi system could help. By repeating the signal via the multiple base stations, your signal can extend much further around your house, providing a faster, more stable connection anywhere. This isn't the fancy new Eero 6 system, but even the older model is a good option at this price.

Ring Spotlight security camera: £139

Save £60
Available with either a battery or as a wired option, this outdoor security cam has a built-in, motion-activated LED light to scare off intruders, while providing a full HD video feed in real time to your phone.

