Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals: Lenovo Chromebook C330 for $70 off, Lenovo Flex 5 for $100 off

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Many Chromebooks are already cheap but with Amazon Prime Day here the prices are even lower for one last day. For those on the hunt for a Chromebook, there are some killer bargains you should take advantage of.

We've identified the best available prices we've found below.

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but the prices and inventory can fluctuate wildly during Prime Day sales.

We'll be updating these recommendations regularly with all of the best Chromebook deals we've spotted across the web.

Chromebook deals available now

Samsung This Samsung Chromebook 4 has similar components to what you would find in the average school-issued Chromebook with one big exception: its screen. Unlike the small 11.6-inch, 1,366x768-pixel displays typical of school Chromebooks, this has a 15.6-inch, full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel display powered by an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM. This gives your kids much more room to navigate the educational websites they'll need to work in every day. Its 32GB of storage is a bit limiting, though, so you may want the step-up model with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM that's just $41 more on Amazon.

Lenovo The price of an 11.6-inch Chromebook, but with a 1080p full-HD 14-inch display. It also has 64GB of storage, double what you typically find on $200 models.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Chromebooks can be tablets, too. The Duet was one of my favorites from last year and it's still a great deal in 2021. It's a 10.1-inch tablet that comes with a back cover with a built-in kickstand and a magnetic detachable keyboard with a touchpad. It's perfect for enjoying the best of the web, playing Android games or banging out some email or catching up on work anywhere. Read our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo makes a lot of Chromebooks, which is why there are several on this list. The 13.3-inch IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook is a bargain even when it's not discounted. It's a two-in-one, but it's more a laptop than a tablet. With the Flex 5, you're getting a larger display, a full-size backlit keyboard and better everyday performance with its 10th-gen Core i3 processor. Read our Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The C433 is a lightweight, full-HD, 14-inch two-in-one Chromebook with an Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage all wrapped up in a metal body. Thanks to the slim bezels around the screen, this is the same size as an older 13-inch model, but with a bigger display. It even has a backlit keyboard -- a rarity once you dip below this price. This is a premium Chromebook at a more budget-friendly price.

This Spin 311 configuration makes it a good starter Chromebook but with the added benefit of being a two-in-one convertible. The 32GB of storage and 768p HD-resolution touch display make this better suited for younger or casual users. Still, it's a good deal: This is the lowest price of this Spin 311 by $25.

HP Don't think twice about this Chromebook's low price. Chrome OS doesn't need much to make it run smoothly compared to Windows and MacOS. That's why they make great laptops for basic tasks. This HP has more storage than you'd typically find at this price, but it does have an 11.6-inch, 1,366x768-pixel display.

