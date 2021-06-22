Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals: $120 off Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, $70 off Lenovo Chromebook C330

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is slashing prices and, if you're on the hunt for a Chromebook, there are some killer deals you should be taking advantage of now.

Retailers have announced their rival sales to Prime Day, including Target's Deal Days running till June 22 and Walmart's Deals for Days till June 23, so they're also a great place to look for a big discount on storage and more. A few key caveats:

We've identified the best available prices we've found below, but they could go lower in the days ahead .

. Prices were accurate at time of publication, but the prices and inventory can fluctuate wildly during Prime Day sales.

We'll be updating these recommendations regularly with all of the best Chromebook deals we've spotted across the web.

Chromebook deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung's Chromebook Plus V2 is a two-in-one, which means you can use it as a laptop or flip the screen 360 degrees and use it as a tablet. Or you can use it in tent mode, which is nice for video chats, or set it up in stand mode with the keyboard facing down on a table or desk for watching movies or giving presentations. Basically, this design gives you the flexibility to do more with this Chromebook than the typical clamshell design. It also comes with a pen for drawing and writing on the screen and it has a slot in the body so you always have the pen handy. This was once one of Samsung's premium models at $500 and it still regularly sells for more than $400. This is the lowest price I've seen in a while. It only has 32GB of built-in storage, but there is a microSD card slot for expansion. Read our Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 review.

Samsung This Samsung Chromebook 4 has similar components to what you would find in the average school-issued Chromebook with one big exception: its screen. Unlike the small 11.6-inch, 1,366x768-pixel displays typical of school Chromebooks, this has a 15.6-inch, full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel display powered by an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM. This gives your kids much more room to navigate the educational websites they'll need to work in every day. Its 32GB of storage is a bit limiting, though, so you may want the step-up model with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM that's just $41 more on Amazon.

Lenovo The price of an 11.6-inch Chromebook, but with a 1080p full-HD 14-inch display. It also has 64GB of storage, double what you typically find on $200 models.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Chromebooks can be tablets, too. The Duet was one of my favorites from last year and it's still a great deal in 2021. It's a 10.1-inch tablet that comes with a back cover with a built-in kickstand and a magnetic detachable keyboard with a touchpad. It's perfect for enjoying the best of the web, playing Android games or banging out some email or catching up on work anywhere. Read our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The C433 is a lightweight, full-HD, 14-inch two-in-one Chromebook with an Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage all wrapped up in a metal body. Thanks to the slim bezels around the screen, this is the same size as an older 13-inch model, but with a bigger display. It even has a backlit keyboard -- a rarity once you dip below this price. This is a premium Chromebook at a more budget-friendly price.

This Spin 311 configuration makes it a good starter Chromebook but with the added benefit of being a two-in-one convertible. The 32GB of storage and 768p HD-resolution touch display make this better suited for younger or casual users. Still, it's a good deal: This is the lowest price of this Spin 311 by $25.