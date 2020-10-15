CNET también está disponible en español.

Prime Day is over but kitchen deals on a rice cooker and cookware remain

Many of the best kitchen deals this Amazon Prime Day have been snapped up but some sales are still in effect

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Update, Oct. 15: Amazon's Prime Day sale officially ended at midnight PT. However, we're keeping track of the best Prime Day deals still available, and we've identified the best Walmart "Big Save" deals, which remain available through the end of day. 

Amazon Prime Day is officially over, but there are still some deals to be had! If you're in the market for some new cookware or a rice cooker, read on. 

And, if you're not seeing what you're looking for, check out Walmart's Big Save event.

Hamilton Beach rice cooker: $35

You save $7
Amazon

Make more than rice in this rice cooker, like whole grains, hot cereal and steamed vegetables.

$35 at Amazon

All-Clad hard anodized nonstick cookware set: $60

You save $30
Amazon

You'll never use any other pans once you snag these All-Clad 8- and 10-inch skillets. The nonstick coating makes for healthier cooking, and the pans can be used on induction, gas, electric, ceramic and halogen.

$60 at Amazon

YouCopia pan and lid storage rack: $24 (Update: Expired)

You save $6
Amazon

This adjustable storage rack is perfect for keeping your pots and pans organized, no matter what size or shape. It works for cutting boards, casserole dishes, saucepans and more.

$24 at Amazon

Le Creuset chef's oven with silicone trivet: $180 (Update: No Longer Available)

You save $136
Amazon

This round enameled cast iron Dutch oven is perfect for all your upcoming soups, stews, braises and even bread baking -- and it's 43% off right now. Plus, it comes in several gorgeous shades and includes a silicone trivet to protect your countertops or table.

$180 at Amazon

Dash electric air fryer: $40 (Update: Expired)

You save $20
Amazon

Make healthier fast food with this handy air fryer in a petite 2.6 quart size. With the air crisp technology, you can reduce added fat while still guaranteeing a product that tastes like your favorite french fries.

$40 at Amazon

Cosori smart air fryer: $84 (Update: Expired)

You save $36
Amazon

If you need a larger model, this air fryer is currently 30% off. It's packed with features including a keep warm setting and the ability to control the appliance via smartphone app and earned top marks in our tests.

$84 at Amazon

Riedel white wine glasses, set of 4 for $40 (Update: Expired)

You save $17
Amazon

These glasses were designed to release the aroma of white wines, so swirl and sip to your heart's content. Bonus: They're dishwasher safe.

$40 at Amazon

Cooksmark nonstick frying pan: $18 (Update: Expired)

You save $5
Amazon

This 10-inch triple-layer nonstick skillet is compatible with all cooktops -- including induction -- and perfect for cooking eggs and other delicate items.

$18 at Amazon

AmazonBasics Microwave bundle with Echo Dot: $60 (Update: Expired)

You save $50
Amazon

It's easier than ever to defrost frozen vegetables and warm up leftovers, thanks to this microwave that can be activated by Alexa. The microwave is set with 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock and a turntable. Read our AmazonBasics Microwave review.

$60 at Amazon

Cosori toaster combo oven: $127 (Update: Expired)

You save $43
Amazon

This is a convection oven that does it all: You can toast, broil, bake, roast, warm, make pizza and rotisserie chicken, ferment and dehydrate all in one.

$127 at Amazon

Vitamix Ascent: $350 (Update: Expired)

You save $150
Amazon

Vitamix makes some of the most sought-after and highly regarded blenders in existence, with plenty of power to crush nuts into nut butter and pulse frozen fruit and ice into a silky smooth consistency in seconds. While the refurbished $179 Vitamix Explorian has sold out, this brand-new Ascent model is still available for 30% off the usual price

$350 at Amazon

Checkered Chef baking sheet and rack: $19 (Update: Expired)

You save $20
Amazon

Calling all bakers: Use this baking sheet for cookies and the rack for cooling, or pair them up in the oven for roasting vegetables, making sheet pan dinners or cooking perfect bacon.

$19 at Amazon

Bentgo kids lunch box: $18 (Update: Expired)

You save $22
Amazon

Even if you're not sending the kids back to school in person it pays to pack a lunch ahead of time. This handy bento-style lunchbox is sturdy, leak-proof, full of enough compartments to keep everything in its place and 55% off for a limited time only.

$18 at Amazon

Zojirushi rice cooker and warmer: $105 (Update: Expired)

You save $87
Amazon

This powerful rice cooker makes up to 5.5 cups of rice, with an automatic setting that keeps the rice warm after it's finished cooking.

$105 at Amazon

Le Creuset enameled cast-iron rectangular skinny griddle: $90 (Update: Expired)

You save $70
Amazon

Too cold to grill outside? No matter. Toss this cast iron griddle right onto the stove, primed to sear everything from burgers and kebabs to Sunday morning pancakes.

$90 at Amazon

SodaStream Jet sparkling water maker: $48 (Update: Expired)

You save $32
Amazon

Get 40% off on this SodaStream, which makes fresh bubbly water at just the push of a button.

$48 at Amazon
