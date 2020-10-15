Prime Day is over but kitchen deals on a rice cooker and cookware remain

Update, Oct. 15: Amazon's Prime Day sale officially ended at midnight PT. However, we're keeping track of the best Prime Day deals still available, and we've identified the best Walmart "Big Save" deals, which remain available through the end of day.
Amazon Prime Day is officially over, but there are still some deals to be had! If you're in the market for some new cookware or a rice cooker, read on.
And, if you're not seeing what you're looking for, check out Walmart's Big Save event.
Make more than rice in this rice cooker, like whole grains, hot cereal and steamed vegetables.
You'll never use any other pans once you snag these All-Clad 8- and 10-inch skillets. The nonstick coating makes for healthier cooking, and the pans can be used on induction, gas, electric, ceramic and halogen.
This adjustable storage rack is perfect for keeping your pots and pans organized, no matter what size or shape. It works for cutting boards, casserole dishes, saucepans and more.
This round enameled cast iron Dutch oven is perfect for all your upcoming soups, stews, braises and even bread baking -- and it's 43% off right now. Plus, it comes in several gorgeous shades and includes a silicone trivet to protect your countertops or table.
Make healthier fast food with this handy air fryer in a petite 2.6 quart size. With the air crisp technology, you can reduce added fat while still guaranteeing a product that tastes like your favorite french fries.
If you need a larger model, this air fryer is currently 30% off. It's packed with features including a keep warm setting and the ability to control the appliance via smartphone app and earned top marks in our tests.
These glasses were designed to release the aroma of white wines, so swirl and sip to your heart's content. Bonus: They're dishwasher safe.
This 10-inch triple-layer nonstick skillet is compatible with all cooktops -- including induction -- and perfect for cooking eggs and other delicate items.
It's easier than ever to defrost frozen vegetables and warm up leftovers, thanks to this microwave that can be activated by Alexa. The microwave is set with 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock and a turntable. Read our AmazonBasics Microwave review.
This is a convection oven that does it all: You can toast, broil, bake, roast, warm, make pizza and rotisserie chicken, ferment and dehydrate all in one.
Vitamix makes some of the most sought-after and highly regarded blenders in existence, with plenty of power to crush nuts into nut butter and pulse frozen fruit and ice into a silky smooth consistency in seconds. While the refurbished $179 Vitamix Explorian has sold out, this brand-new Ascent model is still available for 30% off the usual price
Calling all bakers: Use this baking sheet for cookies and the rack for cooling, or pair them up in the oven for roasting vegetables, making sheet pan dinners or cooking perfect bacon.
Even if you're not sending the kids back to school in person it pays to pack a lunch ahead of time. This handy bento-style lunchbox is sturdy, leak-proof, full of enough compartments to keep everything in its place and 55% off for a limited time only.
This powerful rice cooker makes up to 5.5 cups of rice, with an automatic setting that keeps the rice warm after it's finished cooking.
Too cold to grill outside? No matter. Toss this cast iron griddle right onto the stove, primed to sear everything from burgers and kebabs to Sunday morning pancakes.
Get 40% off on this SodaStream, which makes fresh bubbly water at just the push of a button.
Discuss: Prime Day is over but kitchen deals on a rice cooker and cookware remain
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.