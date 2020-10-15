Prime Day is over but kitchen deals on a rice cooker and cookware remain

Deal Savings Price



























Update, Oct. 15: Amazon's Prime Day sale officially ended at midnight PT. However, we're keeping track of the best Prime Day deals still available, and we've identified the best Walmart "Big Save" deals, which remain available through the end of day.

is officially over, but there are still some deals to be had! If you're in the market for some new cookware or a rice cooker, read on.

And, if you're not seeing what you're looking for, check out Walmart's Big Save event.

Amazon Make more than rice in this rice cooker, like whole grains, hot cereal and steamed vegetables.

Amazon You'll never use any other pans once you snag these All-Clad 8- and 10-inch skillets. The nonstick coating makes for healthier cooking, and the pans can be used on induction, gas, electric, ceramic and halogen.

Amazon This adjustable storage rack is perfect for keeping your pots and pans organized, no matter what size or shape. It works for cutting boards, casserole dishes, saucepans and more.

Amazon This round enameled cast iron Dutch oven is perfect for all your upcoming soups, stews, braises and even bread baking -- and it's 43% off right now. Plus, it comes in several gorgeous shades and includes a silicone trivet to protect your countertops or table.

Amazon Make healthier fast food with this handy air fryer in a petite 2.6 quart size. With the air crisp technology, you can reduce added fat while still guaranteeing a product that tastes like your favorite french fries.

Amazon If you need a larger model, this air fryer is currently 30% off. It's packed with features including a keep warm setting and the ability to control the appliance via smartphone app and earned top marks in our tests.

Amazon These glasses were designed to release the aroma of white wines, so swirl and sip to your heart's content. Bonus: They're dishwasher safe.

Amazon This 10-inch triple-layer nonstick skillet is compatible with all cooktops -- including induction -- and perfect for cooking eggs and other delicate items.

Amazon It's easier than ever to defrost frozen vegetables and warm up leftovers, thanks to this microwave that can be activated by Alexa. The microwave is set with 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock and a turntable. Read our AmazonBasics Microwave review.

Amazon This is a convection oven that does it all: You can toast, broil, bake, roast, warm, make pizza and rotisserie chicken, ferment and dehydrate all in one.

Amazon Vitamix makes some of the most sought-after and highly regarded blenders in existence, with plenty of power to crush nuts into nut butter and pulse frozen fruit and ice into a silky smooth consistency in seconds. While the refurbished $179 Vitamix Explorian has sold out, this brand-new Ascent model is still available for 30% off the usual price

Amazon Calling all bakers: Use this baking sheet for cookies and the rack for cooling, or pair them up in the oven for roasting vegetables, making sheet pan dinners or cooking perfect bacon.

Amazon Even if you're not sending the kids back to school in person it pays to pack a lunch ahead of time. This handy bento-style lunchbox is sturdy, leak-proof, full of enough compartments to keep everything in its place and 55% off for a limited time only.

Amazon This powerful rice cooker makes up to 5.5 cups of rice, with an automatic setting that keeps the rice warm after it's finished cooking.

Amazon Too cold to grill outside? No matter. Toss this cast iron griddle right onto the stove, primed to sear everything from burgers and kebabs to Sunday morning pancakes.