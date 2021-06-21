Amazon Prime Day 2021 Fire Stick streaming deals: $25 TV Stick 4K, $18 Fire Stick Lite and more

Deal Savings Price



















Amazon Prime Day has arrived and there are deals on all kinds of streaming devices -- including nearly all top Fire TV and Roku streamers. These devices are simple ways to upgrade older TVs with the latest streaming services, with some at or near all-time low prices. Among the best deals now available:

The Fire TV Stick 4K is now down to $25 , matching its Black Friday price.

, matching its Black Friday price. The stepdown Fire TV Stick Lite is just $18 , also returning to its best-ever price.

, also returning to its best-ever price. If you prefer Roku, the new Roku Express 4K Plus -- a 2021 CNET Editors' Choice -- is just $30.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate.

Fire TV, Roku and streaming deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa voice-controlled speaker, a Fire TV 4K video streamer and a universal remote control in one device. If you like using your voice to control the TV -- not to mention other devices in your Alexa-friendly household -- it may well be worth taking the plunge on this interesting all-in-one product, marked down from $120 to $80. Note that this is the newest (2019) version, which has added some nice improvements since we first evaluated it in 2018. Read more about the Fire TV Cube.

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest Roku is our new go-to streaming pick. This is the best way to deliver a full range of streaming channels (including plenty of free content) to any TV, up to and including 4K HDR picture quality on compatible televisions. And now it's 25% off -- the best price we've seen since it first went on sale a few months ago.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku and Fire TV are far from the only streamers out there -- Android TV has made some meaningful gains in recent years. For instance, TiVo Stream 4K is an Android TV streamer that has some tricks up its sleeve: Unlike Roku it offers a YouTube TV app; plus its interface is more conducive to grazing for new shows. At $29, this device is a drop-dead bargain. Read our TiVo Stream 4K review.

Sarah Tew/CNET A discount on any Apple product is relatively rare, especially on one like the Apple TV 4K (2021), which has been out only a few months. This 2021 Apple TV offers a faster processor than before, making short work of load times and HDR image processing. It also comes with Apple's new remote, which runs $59 by itself. Read CNET's review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The 2020 Roku Ultra offers a significant upgrade over other Roku devices, with both a remote finder and a wired Ethernet port. Picture quality is as good as ever with Dolby Vision support, and it's quicker than other Ultras too, thanks to its superfast processor. It's back down to $70, which is a great price if you want those extras. Read our Roku Ultra 2020 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET There's a lot to like about Google's new Chromecast with Google TV, including a revamped interface, 4K HDR with Dolby Vision support, a real remote and excellent integration with Google Assistant. In a Google Store-exclusive deal, the search giant is bundling its normally $50 streamer with six months of Netflix's Standard plan for $90. The deal is available to both new and existing Netflix subscribers. Read our Chromecast with Google TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Express 4K Plus is our new favorite, but the Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is still great. The two are basically identical aside from design, though the Express 4K Plus does support an optional Ethernet adapter. Both offer hundreds of apps, the excellent Roku interface and a robust, voice-control remote, as well as 4K HDR and Apple AirPlay. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon previously offered this discount only for Prime members who purchased two Echo Dots, but now you can buy just one and get the $25 price. This is the best deal we've ever seen on the latest-gen Echo Dot.

Roku This is a bare-bones Roku that can handle all your streaming needs. It isn't as fast as the Streaming Stick Plus and doesn't include Roku's more useful enhanced remote (which has a microphone for voice control and doesn't require you to point it directly at the TV). It also lacks 4K support and new features like AirPlay. It is, however, just $17 and should be fine for basic streaming. The SE is pretty much identical to the $25 Roku Express, aside from the white color. This has been going back and forth between available and in-store only, and so may depend on the availability at your local Walmart. If you really want this price it's worth checking the link below.

The Streambar blends a capable 4K streamer with a dialogue-enhancing soundbar. It even tosses in Bluetooth for good measure. As a cheap way to get both sound and streaming to your TV, this Roku is unbeaten. Read our Roku Streambar review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Cheap and dead simple, the Roku Express delivers all the joy of Roku's platform, but in a crazy-small package. It comes with a remote, Micro-USB and HDMI ports, an HDMI cable, plus a tiny sticker to keep it in place. That said, with the 4K version on sale for just $5 more; that's far and away the better deal. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.