Amazon Prime Day is on its final day. If you're hunting for a good deal on an external hard drive for backing up your files, an internal SSD for adding to your storage or a new SD or microSD card to hold your gigabytes of music, movies, photos and games -- now is the time.

It's not just Amazon, though -- retailers have their own rivals to Prime Day sales, including Target's Deal Days running from June 20 to 22 and Walmart's Deals for Days taking place from June 20 to 23. They're also great places to look for a deep discount on storage and more bargains.

We'll be updating these recommendations regularly with all the best storage deals we've spotted across the web.

Storage deals available now

Samsung Pick up one of Samsung's fastest SSDs for a whole lot less. All capacities are discounted for Prime Day: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB. But, the best deal if you can swing it is the 2TB size, which is $116 off.

Synology Synology's DS220+ is a good entry point for network-attached storage. It's perfect for everything from backing up all your networked devices to data sharing to acting as a personal media server. This unit does not come with drives but has two bays to hold 2.5- or 3.5-inch HDDs or SSDs up to 16TB each. This is the lowest we've ever seen on this model.

WD PC games aren't getting any smaller, so you might as well pick up an extra terabyte or four when the prices are good. Slot this 3.5-inch SATA III hard drive into your desktop and you're good to go. It's not as fast as an SSD, but it is a 7,200rpm drive, which is fast enough for gaming and other tasks like video editing that are better with faster drive speeds.

Seagate This drive adds 8TB of external storage to your Windows or Mac laptop or desktop and includes 1-year of Rescue Service. It normally sells for between $220 to $200 and this is the lowest we've seen it.

SanDisk Amazon has all sizes of this card on sale but the 256GB size is the best deal being offered at the moment. You can also get the 512GB capacity for $95 -- $38 off.

Samsung This microSD card is fast enough for phone and tablet storage and for use in an action cam or drone for UHD video capture. This is only $1 more than its low back on Black Friday last year.

WD This little drive, available only at Best Buy, puts 5TB of storage in your bag. It'll work with Windows or Mac (you'll need to reformat for MacOS, which is a snap to do) and draws power from your computer so you don't have to worry about an extra power adapter. It just uses one USB 3.0 cable for power and data transfers. WD also includes backup software and utilities to configure, manage and diagnose the drive.

Samsung A great option to reliably speed up your desktop or laptop performance, or you can put it in an enclosure and use it as an external drive. Samsung includes software to make transferring your files from an old drive to this new speedy SSD a snap, as well as utilities to help manage the drive. Samsung has its 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB capacities of the SSD discounted, but the highest percentage off -- and its lowest price ever -- is the 1TB. Samsung also has the higher-performance version of this drive, the 870 EVO, available for $110 -- $20 off its regular price.

SK Hynix SK Hynix's Gold P31 500GB PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 internal SSDs are the world's first 128-layer NAND flash-based consumer SSDs, making them fast enough for gaming, video editing and other demanding applications. The 1TB size is at its lowest price ever at $108. The 500GB size is also discounted at about $64 after you apply a 15% off coupon on the product page -- just $4 more than its all-time low of $60. If you need a 2.5-inch SSD, the company's 1TB Gold S31 SATA III SSD also has a 15% off coupon on it, bringing the price down from $105 to $89. The 500GB is on sale also for a little under $46.

WD This is one of Western Digital's fastest NVMe SSD drives. Pop this into an open M.2 slot in your desktop, load up your games and go. At $120, this is just $4 more than its all-time low of $116.

PNY This card is fast enough for 4K video capture, storing games on your Nintendo Switch and launching apps on your phone or tablet. This is the lowest price we've seen for the 512GB capacity.

PNY This is one of PNY's fastest SDXC cards and it's at its lowest price ever. The card normally sells for $85 but after you put it in your cart and head to checkout, $17 comes off the price.

Samsung Samsung designed this tiny flash drive to plug into a USB-A port on your laptop, tablet, TV or game console and stay there. It has a read speed up to 400MB per second so data access and transfers happen fast. The drive is even waterproof and backed with a five-year warranty.

SanDisk Here's another SSD option to put in your PC. It's a SATA III drive and supports similar transfer speeds to the Samsung 870. And with 2TB of storage, you're likely giving yourself a boost in capacity and performance.

SanDisk SanDisk updated its pocket-size rugged external drive with a faster NVMe solid-state drive that's about twice the speed of the last-gen version. The enclosure gives the drive drop protection as well as dust and water and shock resistance. This is $10 above its Black Friday price of $140, which was the lowest it's ever been.