Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is slated for next week on June 21-22, but the good news is you don't have to wait if you want an early Prime Day deal on an external hard drive for backing up your files, an internal drive for expanding your laptop or desktop storage or a new SD or microSD card for capturing lots of photos and videos with your camera or phone. Even those with the best cloud storage service will still want a good external drive with plenty of gigabytes to hold your files, music, movies, photos and games.

Retailers have begun to announce their rival sales to Prime Day, including Target's Deal Days running from June 20-22 and Walmart's Deals for Days taking place June 20-23, so they're also a great place to look for a deep discount on storage and more bargains.

We'll be updating these recommendations regularly with all of the best storage deals we've spotted across the web.

Storage deals available now

WD This little drive, available only at Best Buy, puts 4TB of storage in your bag. It'll work with Windows or Mac (you'll need to reformat for MacOS, which is a snap to do) and draws power from your computer so you don't have to worry about an extra power adapter. It just uses one USB 3.0 cable for power and data transfers. WD also includes backup software and utilities to configure, manage and diagnose the drive.

SanDisk SanDisk updated its pocket-size rugged external drive with a faster NVMe solid-state drive that about twice the speed of the last-gen version. The enclosure gives the drive drop protection as well as dust and water and shock resistance. This is the lowest price we've seen it at.

WD PC games aren't getting any smaller, so you might as well pick up an extra terabyte or four when the prices are good. Slot this 3.5-inch SATA III hard drive into your desktop and you're good to go. It's not as fast as an SSD, but it is a 7,200rpm drive, which is fast enough for gaming and other tasks like video editing that are better with faster drive speeds.

SK Hynix SK Hynix's Gold P31 500GB PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 internal SSDs are the world's first 128-layer NAND flash-based consumer SSDs, making them fast enough for gaming, video editing and other demanding applications. At about $64 after you apply a 15% off coupon on the product page, it's just $4 more than its all-time low of $60. If you need a 2.5-inch SSD, the company's 1TB Gold S31 SATA III SSD also has a 15% off coupon on it, bringing the price down from $105 to $89.

WD This is one of Western Digital's fastest NVMe SSD drives. Pop this into an open M.2 slot in your desktop, load up your games and go. The current price of $148 is good, but unless you absolutely need this today, you might want to wait for Prime Day. Back on Black Friday Amazon had this 1TB SSD for $116, which is the lowest it's ever been and there's always a chance it could drop to that again.

Samsung A great option to reliably speed up your desktop or laptop performance or you can put it in an enclosure and use it as an external drive. Samsung includes software to make transferring your files from an old drive to this new speedy SSD a snap as well as utilities to help manage the drive.

SanDisk Here's another SSD option to put in your PC. It's a SATA III drive and supports similar transfer speeds to the Samsung 870. And with 2TB of storage, you're likely giving yourself a boost in capacity and performance.

SanDisk SD and microSD cards are usually deeply discounted for Prime Day. This high-speed card is currently at the lowest price we've seen it.