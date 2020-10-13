Amazon Prime Day UK 2020: Best deals on iPad Air, 4K TVs, Galaxy S20 and more

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day discounts are available now. The two-day event brings massive savings to the UK, with deals available on a huge selection of products, including iPads, 4K TVs, Sony cameras, Microsoft Surface devices, Nespresso machines and 5G phones. Prime Day technically lasts for two days, though some of the best savings, including deals on headphones, smart speakers, cameras, TVs and more, will last all week. As the name suggests, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the savings.

Note that pricing below assumes you have an (£8 a month or £80 a year). Pricing was accurate at the time of publication but may fluctuate without warning. We'll be updating this story with the best UK Prime Day deals we find throughout the week.

Best Prime Day video game and computing deals

Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Prime Day 4K TV and home entertainment deals



Best Prime Day camera and photography deals

Angela Lang/CNET

Best Prime Day smartphone and tablet deals



Best Prime Day wireless headphone and speaker deals

Best Prime Day home and kitchen appliances deals

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite has a bright, backlit display making it easier to read your favourite ebooks in any lighting conditions. It's waterproof, too, meaning it's safe for reading in the bath.

Oral-B The Oral-B 6 6000N electric toothbrush connects to an app over bluetooth to give realtime feedback on your brushing, promising a superior clean over manual brushes.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, making it a great option for adding Alexa voice control to any -- or every -- room in your house.

Chris Monroe/CNET Sick of vacuuming your home? Let the robots do the work. Neato's D750 robot vacuum cleaner will get into the corners, is equipped to deal with pet hair and will work on carpets and hardwood floors.

Chris Monroe/CNET Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is skinny, it's powerful enough for work on the move and it now comes at a big ol' discount. Lovely stuff.

Rick Broida/CNET The Blink Mini is one of the most affordable ways to add extra home security to your property. With full HD resolution, night vision, microphones and motion detection, it provides a live feed to your phone to give you peace of mind when you're away from home.

More great Prime Day deals

Prime Day deals no longer available