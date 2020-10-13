Amazon Prime Day UK 2020: Best deals on iPad Air, 4K TVs, Galaxy S20 and more

Amazon Prime Day discounts are available now. The two-day event brings massive savings to the UK, with deals available on a huge selection of products, including iPads, 4K TVs, Sony cameras, Microsoft Surface devices, Nespresso machines and 5G phones. Prime Day technically lasts for two days, though some of the best savings, including deals on headphones, smart speakers, cameras, TVs and more, will last all week. As the name suggests, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the savings.
Note that pricing below assumes you have an Amazon Prime membership (£8 a month or £80 a year). Pricing was accurate at the time of publication but may fluctuate without warning. We'll be updating this story with the best UK Prime Day deals we find throughout the week.
Best Prime Day video game and computing deals
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD): £660 (save £239)
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition gaming keyboard: £89 (save £61)
- WD Elements 10TB desktop external hard drive: £150 (save £50)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch: £780 (save £219)
- SanDisk Extreme 128GB SDXC card: £17 (save £32)
Best Prime Day 4K TV and home entertainment deals
- Samsung Galaxy 2020 43-inch 4K HDR TV: £370 (save £30)
- LG 43-inch 4K HDR TV: £379 (save £101)
- Roku Express media streamer: £18 (save £12)
- HiSense 55-inch 4K HDR TV: £368 (save £181)
- JBL Bar 3.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer: £299 (save £181)
- Yamaha MusicCast soundbar with Bluetooth and Airplay: £190 (save £160)
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus: £35 (save £25)
Best Prime Day camera and photography deals
- Sony RX10 III: £829 (save £270)
- Sony RX100 VI: £739 (save £411)
- Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW II backpack: £118 (save £150)
- Manfrotto BeFree travel tripod: £149 (save £39)
- DJI Ronin-SC gimbal: £285 (save £130)
- Fujifilm XT-200 vlogger kit: £599 (save £200)
- National Geographic travel tripod: £23 (save £39)
Best Prime Day smartphone and tablet deals
- OnePlus 8 Pro 5G: £649 (save £150)
- Samsung Galaxy A51 5G: £364 (save £65)
- Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch, 64GB: £407 (save £72)
- Nokia 5.3: £127 (save £23)
- Samsung Galaxy S20: £649 (save £150)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, 8-inch: £99 (save £40)
Best Prime Day wireless headphone and speaker deals
- Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones: £118 (save £91)
- Sennheiser HD 599 headphones: £95 (save £85)
- Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones: £270 (save £79)
- Sony SRS-XB12 wireless speaker: £30 (save £30)
- Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ70WE-K wireless earbuds: £150 (save £90)
- Ultimate Ears Boom 3 wireless speaker: £89 (save £71)
Best Prime Day home and kitchen appliances deals
- Nespresso Virtuo Plus Krups coffee machine: £70 (save £110)
- Oral-B 6 6000N connected electric toothbrush: £55 (save £165)
- Breville Halo air fryer: £65 (save £55)
- Nespresso Creatista coffee machine: £275 (save £175)
- Neato Robotics D750 robotic vacuum cleaner: £380 (save £520)
- Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker: £60 (save £110)
- Russell Hobbs slow cooker and sous vide water bath: £55 (save £75)
- Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush: £70 (save £210)
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite has a bright, backlit display making it easier to read your favourite ebooks in any lighting conditions. It's waterproof, too, meaning it's safe for reading in the bath.
The Oral-B 6 6000N electric toothbrush connects to an app over bluetooth to give realtime feedback on your brushing, promising a superior clean over manual brushes.
The Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, making it a great option for adding Alexa voice control to any -- or every -- room in your house.
Sick of vacuuming your home? Let the robots do the work. Neato's D750 robot vacuum cleaner will get into the corners, is equipped to deal with pet hair and will work on carpets and hardwood floors.
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is skinny, it's powerful enough for work on the move and it now comes at a big ol' discount. Lovely stuff.
The Blink Mini is one of the most affordable ways to add extra home security to your property. With full HD resolution, night vision, microphones and motion detection, it provides a live feed to your phone to give you peace of mind when you're away from home.
More great Prime Day deals
- Amazon Eero three-unit mesh Wi-Fi system: £150 (save £100).
- Ring Spotlight outdoor security camera: £139 (save £60).
Prime Day deals no longer available
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: £499 (save £600)
- Philips 55-inch 4K HDR TV: £455 (save £344)
- Xbox One S 1TB £200: £200 (save £50)
- Nintendo Switch: £270 (save £30)
- Philips Ambilight 65-inch 4K HDR TV: £699 (save £150)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus Bluetooth speaker: £153 (save £127)
