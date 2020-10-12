Amazon Prime Day UK 2020: Huge deals available now on 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch, iPad Air

Deal Savings Price











Amazon Prime Day has begun. The mega-retailer has slashed the prices of an endless array of products including highlights like the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One S, as well as a variety of 4K TVs and 5G smartphones. Prime Day technically lasts for two days, though some of the best savings, including tech like headphones, smart speakers, cameras, TVs and more, will last all week.

Amazon's own devices (such as Kindle, Echo and Ring) always offer sure-fire bargains, but there are big deals on other brands including Sony, Bose, Nintendo, Microsoft, Samsung, Fujifilm and many others. As the name suggests, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the savings.

Note that pricing below assumes you have an (£8 a month or £80 a year). Pricing was accurate at the time of publication but may fluctuate without warning. We'll be updating this story with the best UK Prime Day deals we find throughout the week.

Best Prime Day gaming and computing deals

Best Prime Day TV and home entertainment deals

Best Prime Day photography deals

Best Prime Day phone and tablet deals

Best Prime Day headphone and speaker deals

Best Prime Day kitchen appliances deals

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite has a bright, backlit display making it easier to read your favourite ebooks in any lighting conditions. It's waterproof, too, meaning it's safe for reading in the bath.

Sarah Tew/CNET Looking for a bigger telly to enjoy with you next-gen gaming? This 55-inch Philips TV has 4K resolution and comes with an immense discount.

Angela Lang/CNET Samsung's Galaxy S10 is a powerhouse of a phone, with a great rear camera setup and super-fast 5G connectivity.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, making it a great option for adding Alexa voice control to any -- or every -- room in your house.

Chris Monroe/CNET Sick of vacuuming your home? Let the robots do the work. Neato's D750 robot vacuum cleaner will get into the corners, is equipped to deal with pet hair and will work on carpets and hardwood floors.

Chris Monroe/CNET Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is skinny, powerful enough for work on the move and now comes with a big ol' discount. Lovely stuff.

Sarah Tew/CNET With a great sound and portable design, Bose's SoundLink Revolve Plus is great for when you want to take the party outside.

Rick Broida/CNET The Blink Mini is one of the most affordable ways to add extra home security to your property. With a full HD resolution, night vision, microphones and motion detection, it provides a live feed to your phone to give you peace of mind when you're away from home.

More great Prime Day deals