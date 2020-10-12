CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon Prime Day UK 2020: Huge deals available now on 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch, iPad Air

Amazon's Prime Day sales have officially begun, with big discounts on 5G phones, Sony cameras and speakers and Nespresso machines.

Amazon Prime Day has begun. The mega-retailer has slashed the prices of an endless array of products including highlights like the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One S, as well as a variety of 4K TVs and 5G smartphones. Prime Day technically lasts for two days, though some of the best savings, including tech like headphonessmart speakerscamerasTVs and more, will last all week.

Amazon's own devices (such as Kindle, Echo and Ring) always offer sure-fire bargains, but there are big deals on other brands including SonyBose, Nintendo, Microsoft, Samsung, Fujifilm and many others. As the name suggests, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the savings. 

Note that pricing below assumes you have an Amazon Prime membership (£8 a month or £80 a year). Pricing was accurate at the time of publication but may fluctuate without warning. We'll be updating this story with the best UK Prime Day deals we find throughout the week.

Best Prime Day gaming and computing deals

nintendo-switch-71.jpg
Sarah Tew/CNET


Best Prime Day TV and home entertainment deals

Best Prime Day photography deals

oneplus-8-pro-0605
Angela Lang/CNET


Best Prime Day phone and tablet deals

Best Prime Day headphone and speaker deals

Best Prime Day kitchen appliances deals

Kindle Paperwhite: £80

Save £40
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite has a bright, backlit display making it easier to read your favourite ebooks in any lighting conditions. It's waterproof, too, meaning it's safe for reading in the bath. 

Philips 55-inch 4K HDR TV: £455

Save £695
Looking for a bigger telly to enjoy with you next-gen gaming? This 55-inch Philips TV has 4K resolution and comes with an immense discount.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: £499

Save £600
Samsung's Galaxy S10 is a powerhouse of a phone, with a great rear camera setup and super-fast 5G connectivity.

Amazon Echo Dot: £19

Save £31
The Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, making it a great option for adding Alexa voice control to any -- or every -- room in your house. 

Neato Robotics D750 robotic vacuum cleaner: £380

Save £520
Sick of vacuuming your home? Let the robots do the work. Neato's D750 robot vacuum cleaner will get into the corners, is equipped to deal with pet hair and will work on carpets and hardwood floors.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch: £780

Save £219
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is skinny, powerful enough for work on the move and now comes with a big ol' discount. Lovely stuff.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus Bluetooth speaker: £153

Save £127
With a great sound and portable design, Bose's SoundLink Revolve Plus is great for when you want to take the party outside. 

Blink Mini indoor security camera: £25

Save £10
The Blink Mini is one of the most affordable ways to add extra home security to your property. With a full HD resolution, night vision, microphones and motion detection, it provides a live feed to your phone to give you peace of mind when you're away from home.

More great Prime Day deals