Amazon Prime Day UK 2020: Best deals available now on 4K TVs, Sony, iPad, Bose and more

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has started, with huge discounts to be had on an endless array of products, including a variety of 4K TVs, Sony cameras, Nespresso machines and 5G smartphones. Prime Day technically lasts for two days, though some of the best savings, including on tech like headphones, smart speakers, cameras, TVs and more, will last all week.

Amazon always offers bargains on its own devices (such as Kindle, Echo and Ring devices), but there are also big deals on other brands such as Sony, Bose, Nintendo, Microsoft, Samsung, Fujifilm and many others. As the name suggests, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the savings.

Note that pricing below assumes you have an Amazon Prime membership (£8 a month or £80 a year). Pricing was accurate at the time of publication but may fluctuate without warning. We'll be updating this story with the best UK Prime Day deals we find throughout the week.

Best Prime Day video game and computing deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV and home entertainment deals

Best Prime Day camera and photography deals

Best Prime Day smartphone and tablet deals

Best Prime Day wireless headphone and speaker deals

Best Prime Day home and kitchen appliances deals

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite has a bright, backlit display making it easier to read your favourite ebooks in any lighting conditions. It's waterproof, too, meaning it's safe for reading in the bath.

Sarah Tew/CNET Looking for a bigger telly to enjoy with you next-gen gaming? This 55-inch Philips TV has 4K resolution and comes at an immense discount.

Oral-B The Oral-B 6 6000N electric toothbrush connects to an app over bluetooth to give realtime feedback on your brushing, promising a superior clean over manual brushes.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Echo Dot is Amazon's smallest and most affordable smart speaker, making it a great option for adding Alexa voice control to any -- or every -- room in your house.

Chris Monroe/CNET Sick of vacuuming your home? Let the robots do the work. Neato's D750 robot vacuum cleaner will get into the corners, is equipped to deal with pet hair and will work on carpets and hardwood floors.

Chris Monroe/CNET Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is skinny, it's powerful enough for work on the move and it now comes at a big ol' discount. Lovely stuff.

Sarah Tew/CNET With great sound and a portable design, Bose's SoundLink Revolve Plus is great for when you want to take the party outside.

Rick Broida/CNET The Blink Mini is one of the most affordable ways to add extra home security to your property. With full HD resolution, night vision, microphones and motion detection, it provides a live feed to your phone to give you peace of mind when you're away from home.

More great Prime Day deals

Prime Day deals no longer available