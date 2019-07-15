Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best deals on Echo Show 5, Sonos, AirPods, Oculus Go and more

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is happening now, and will continue to happen through tomorrow. (There will undoubtedly be some deal stragglers hanging on through the week, too.) As promised, we're adding new deals as we spot them -- but only the really good stuff, not just items that happen to be on sale. Keep in mind, of course, that everything listed here is subject to availability, and the best deals may sell out quickly.

One quick bit of advice: Use this tool to make sure you don't miss a Prime Day sale you're looking for. And one more: Don't get caught up in the FOMO, because "hype" really is the key word here. The vast majority of these deals will be repeated at some point later this year. Buy only the stuff you really need, and only if the price is really that good. (Here's how to make sure that Prime Day deal is really a deal.)

OK, on to business. Here are some of the best deals we've found. We'll be adding more throughout today and tomorrow, so check back often!

The don't-miss Amazon device deals of 2019

Pro tip: If you're shopping for any Amazon-branded devices today, click through TopCashback first. The cash-back service is offering an 8% rebate on those devices. So your cost on something like the $50 Echo (below)? Just $46 after rebate.

The second-gen Echo for $50 : Although newer, bigger Echos are very likely coming soon, this is still an amazing deal on Amazon's flagship smart speaker: 50% off the regular price, $20 less than Prime Day 2018 and the same price you'd normally pay for an Echo Dot.

: Although newer, bigger Echos are very likely coming soon, this is still an amazing deal on Amazon's flagship smart speaker: 50% off the regular price, $20 less than Prime Day 2018 and the same price you'd normally pay for an Echo Dot. The Fire TV Stick for $15 : Simply the cheapest-ever way to add Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and tons of other streaming channels to your TV. And despite this being the "entry-level" stick, it comes with an Alexa-powered voice remote.

: Simply the cheapest-ever way to add Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and tons of other streaming channels to your TV. And despite this being the "entry-level" stick, it comes with an Alexa-powered voice remote. The new Kindle Paperwhite for $85 : Read without distraction! This new Paperwhite is even better than its predecessor, and this is the lowest price since it debuted earlier this year.

: Read without distraction! This new Paperwhite is even better than its predecessor, and this is the lowest price since it debuted earlier this year. The Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen) for $22: After weeks at $25, the Dot surprised us all by dropping a little more. This is the lowest price ever on a current-gen model.



The Cheapskate's favorite Prime Day deals

Because I spend 365 days per year eyeballing deals, I thought I'd share the ones I consider especially special:

The best Prime Day deals

As we expected, some of the most appealing deals come from Amazon, which has cut prices (in some cases deeply) on a variety of gear: Echo devices, Eero routers, Ring video doorbells and so on. But you'll also find some top picks from other sellers and even other stores. Looking for deals in specific categories? Skip down past these individual items.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Surprise! Although it wasn't on Amazon's list of Prime Day deals, the new Echo Show 5 smart display just got a mighty price drop. See the Echo Show 5 review

This just-released laptop may not be a powerhouse (it relies on an Intel Core M3 processor), but it's thin and light, with a 256GB solid-state drive, a USB-C power port and ultraslim screen bezel. Definitely worth a look at $399.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Costco's got you beat, Amazon: Members of that price-club can get the coveted earbuds (with just-as-coveted wireless charging case) for the lowest price to date. That said, Amazon Prime members can get the AirPods for just $10 more. See the Apple AirPods 2019 review

James Martin/CNET The top-rated Sonos Beam sound bar rarely gets discounted, so $40 off is already noteworthy. But getting a pair of $50 Amazon gift cards on top of that? That's pretty sweet. Equally sweet: The Sonos One wireless speaker and a $50 Amazon gift card for $179. See the Sonos Beam review

Facebook It's the lowest price ever for this self-contained VR headset, which is likely to sell out quickly. See the Oculus Go review

It may look like an ordinary suction-cup dashboard mount for your phone, but the just-released One Touch Connect also incorporates Alexa -- to my knowledge the first such mount that does. To get the sale price, first clip the on-page 10%-off coupon, then apply promo code 15CONNECT at checkout.

Chamberlain Originally $100, this gizmo adds app-powered smarts to most existing garage-door openers. It's never been priced this low.

Sarah Tew/CNET A CNET favorite from the pantheon of Apple AirPod alternatives, the Elite 65t normally has a slightly higher price ($169, versus $159 for AirPods). This Prime Day price has been matched only once before, during last year's Black Friday month. See the Elite 65t review

I will champion these products until the day I die, because it's awesome to actually see the photos you've tucked away in your phone or shared on social media. The Nixplay Seed 10.1-inch digital photo frame is on sale for $105, while the Seed 13.3 is down to $148.

Chris Monroe/CNET Like the idea of a Nest or Ecobee thermostat, but want one with a little style? Look no further than the GLAS, which features a translucent OLED touchscreen! At this price it's much more competitive. See the GLAS Thermostat review

Chris Monroe/CNET Available from Walmart, the Lenovo Smart Clock is a great alarm clock that's pretty appealing at this $60 sale price. In addition to voice controls through Google Assistant, you can customize your alarm to control your smart home and wake you up gradually with a sunrise animation. See the Lenovo Smart Clock review

This deal isn't happening at Amazon, it comes from Verizon prepaid carrier Visible. The iPhone 7 -- still a very powerful phone -- normally sells for $288, but it's currently on sale for $199. After you pay for two months of unlimited service (at $40 per month), you'll receive a rebate in the form of a $100 prepaid debit card. You can leverage the same rebate to snag the Motorola Moto 7 Power for just $49.

Runtopia Designed with runners in mind, the Runtopia S1 features built-in GPS, a heart-rate monitor and a water-resistant case. It can receive basic notifications from your phone, and if you bring your phone along on your runs, the Runtopia app can provide audio coaching based on your heart rate. Click the on-page 25% off coupon to snag the extra savings.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The second-gen Echo Show refined the design of the first model and offers better sound quality and a 10-inch HD screen. It combines the functionality of a smart speaker like the Echo Dot with a touchscreen you can use for video calls and controlling your smart home with a tap. We like the $90 Echo Show 5 a little better, but $160 for the full-size Show is a tempting offer. See the Amazon Echo Show review

Optoma makes some of the best projectors in the biz, and this is a huge savings on what might be an ideal addition to your home theater -- or backyard, as the UHL55 is portable, with a carrying handle and built-in speaker. It can even function as a standalone Bluetooth speaker.

The simple but versatile bundle includes a base station, motion sensor and three door-and-window entry sensors (with PIR human and pet detection). And those sensors are good for up to a year before their batteries need replacing.

Another deal exclusively for Prime subscribers, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Dot bundle drops to just $169 when you add them to your shopping cart. Previously the Ring was on sale for $169 all by itself -- the Dot just adds icing to the cake. See the Ring Video Doorbell Pro review

Angela Lang/CNET This deal is not currently available. The "best Android phone of 2018" will get a big price drop in 2019. Both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL -- normally $799 and $899, respectively -- will see price drops of $260, which brings their starting prices to $539 and $639. That's for the 64GB models; the same discounts apply to the 128GB versions. You can also get a $100 Amazon gift card with the purchase of a Google Pixel 3A XL. See the Pixel 3 review

Compared with music-streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited is already a deal at $7.99 per month. This promotion -- which requires a Prime subscription and is for new Music Unlimited subscribers only -- nets you four full months for just a buck. After that, you'll be on the hook for the regular rate, unless you cancel.

The best Prime Day deals in each category

Interested in phones? Wearables? Laptops and the like? Here's easy access to the best Prime Day deals in those and other categories:

Should I sign up for Amazon Prime?

As noted, the big sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers, and an annual subscription costs $119 (or $13 per month if you don't want to pay all at once).

Worth it? If you're getting it just for Prime Day, then probably not. I'm here to tell you that Amazon products go on sale all the time. (Example: The Amazon Echo was already discounted to $50 a few weeks ago -- and that had nothing to do with Prime Day.)

But Prime affords a whole bunch of other benefits, including free overnight shipping on many products (and two-day on most others) and lots of movies and TV shows from Prime Video.

If you don't want to pay for Prime but do want access to the Prime Day deals, here's one strategy: Sign up for Amazon's free 30-day Prime trial. The only catch: That's for new subscribers only, so if you've done the trial or been a member before, you can't get another trial.

How do these prices compare with 2018?

For Prime Day 2019, Amazon beat its Prime Day 2018 -- and Black Friday 2018 -- prices on a handful of products, though only matched them on others. A few items didn't go on sale at all. Here's a rundown of some current prices and their Prime Day 2018 counterparts:

Where and how to shop on Prime Day

You don't need to sit at your computer to shop Prime Day. For example, if you own any kind of Alexa-compatible device (like a Fire tablet or Echo smart speaker), you can ask Alexa for Prime Day deals -- some of which might be exclusively available via voice purchase. The Amazon mobile apps, meanwhile, will let you grab deals while you're on the go.

You can also use this event to get charitable: The Amazon Smile program is a free and easy way to donate a portion of your purchase to just about any charity. Just start your shopping experience at smile.amazon.com instead of www.amazon.com. (While you're at it, read about other ways to give to charity without even trying.)

A few final destinations to consider:

Check out Amazon's Deals Page, which is updated daily.

Read my own Cheapskate feed, where I identify great deals every weekday.

Check out CNET Deals, where we share a variety of deals from our retail partners and the web at large.

Expired deals

These discounts are no longer available, though some may return on Monday.

Can't get enough MCU? In the lead-up to Prime Day, Amazon is offering rentals of Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Iron Man 3, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and more for just $1.99 apiece.

Everyone's favorite kitchen accessory has been on sale at Macy's all week, but Amazon just jumped in with a matching price (one that beats Black Friday, FYI). To get it, you need to click (or tap) the on-page $10-off coupon before adding it to your cart. Wondering how this model fares against all the others? Read CNET's story on the best Instant Pot to buy.

