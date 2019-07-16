Esto también se puede leer en español.

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals on Beats, Bose, Apple headphones and Sonos speakers

Pick up some amazing deals this Prime Day on headphones and speakers from the likes of Bose, Beats, Jabra, Apple, Microsoft and Sonos.

Bose Soundsport Free WirelessEnlarge Image
Sarah Tew/CNET

After a bargain pair of headphones? Lucky you, as Prime Day 2019 is already in full swing and there are many headphone and speaker bargains to choose from, including models from Bose, Beats, Jabra, Sennheiser, Sonos and other top brands. 

If you don't already have an Alexa-powered speaker at home today might also be the perfect time to invest to make the most of your Amazon Music subscription. We've highlighted several top deals and will be adding to the list as we discover more deals (and feel free to add your own finds to the comments section).

Things to keep in mind

  • We'll collect all of the Prime Day headphone and speaker deals here.
  • We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.
  • Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Bose SoundSport Free: $139

Save $60
Bose

Bose's totally wireless earphones, the SoundSport Free, are comfortable to wear and deliver very good sound for true wireless. They have a few small downsides (both the buds and carrying case are a bit big), but they have a secure fit, work reliably and are waterproof. Note that Bose will be bringing out its next-generation true wireless earphones -- the Earbuds 500 -- later this year. Only the Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue version is on sale for $139 or $60 off.

$139.00 at Amazon
Read SoundSport Free review

Jabra Elite 85h: $237

Save $50
Sarah Tew/CNET

I gave high marks to Jabra's first noise-canceling over-ear wireless headphones, the Elite 85h. They list for $300, but Amazon has the beige, navy and titanium black colors on sale for $63 off. The headphones not only sound good but they're among the best for making calls.

$237.00 at Amazon
Read Elite 85h review

Sonos One with $50 Amazon gift card: $179

Save $70
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Sonos One, one of our favorite smart speakers, is on sale for $179 (usually $199), plus you get a $50 Amazon gift card (the bundle would normally cost $249). If you buy multiple speakers, do each order separately to get the $50 gift card on each order. The speaker is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants. Available in black or white.

See at Amazon
Read the Sonos One review

Sonos Beam with $100 Amazon gift card: $359

Save $136
James Martin/CNET

The Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar usually retails for $399 (we gave it 4 out of 5 stars). However, for Prime Day Amazon has it on sale for $359, plus you get two $50 Amazon gift cards. That's a nice deal. Available in white or black.

Note: As of 03:00AM PST July 16 the deal is currently listed as unavailable, but we'll update this piece if the situation changes.

See at Amazon
Read Sonos Beam review

Jabra Elite 65t: $114

Save $56
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Jabra Elite 65t earbuds are among the top-rated models of true wireless headphone. This isn't the first time we've seen them on sale for this price ($120 or $50 off), but it's still a decent deal. The Elite Active 65t's, which are slightly more rugged, are $170 or $20 off. Just be aware that the Elite 65t model has been out for a while and is due for an update.

$114.00 at Amazon
Jabra Elite 65t

Microsoft Surface Headphones: $190

Save $160
David Carnoy/CNET

When Microsoft released its Surface Headphones last year, I thought it might have trouble selling its first noise-canceling headphones for the same price -- $350 -- as highly regarded competing products from Bose and Sony. Most stores are now selling them for $250, but for Prime Day Amazon has them for $190. 

$190.00 at Amazon
Read Microsoft Surface Headphones review

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $99.95

Save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

We thought the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE headphones were a decent value at $200. Now Amazon has the Special Edition version selling for $100 till July 16. It's worth considering if you want a good Bose or Sony alternative for much less.

$99.95 at Amazon
Read Sennheiser HD 4.50 review

Jabra Move Style Edition: $70

Save $30
Jabra

Jabra's Move headphones are one of the better of the value on-ear models. The new Style Edition, which has improved battery life, is on sale for $70, or $30 off its list price of $100. Available in multiple color options.

Note: This deal appears to be unavailable as of July 15, 4:45 a.m. PT, but we'll update this page as the day progresses.

See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (third generation): $22

Save $28
Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

The Echo Dot has long been one of our favorite smart speakers, and the third-gen version looks less industrial and sounds better than before. $22 is the lowest we've seen for the Echo Dot.

Note: The Echo Dot deal is showing as unavailable as of July 16 3:00AM PST.

$22.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon Echo Dot (2018) review

Bose SoundLink Color II: $89

Save $40
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Bose SoundLink Color II portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $89 or $40 off its list price of $129. The speaker has been out since 2016 but I did like it when I reviewed it back then and it's still a decent little speaker. Available in multiple color options, although it only appears to be the Midnight Blue option that has the deal applied.

$89.00 at Amazon
Read SoundLink Color II review

Beats Solo 3 Wireless: $140

Save $55
Sarah Tew/CNET

Beats' popular Solo 3 Wireless on-ear headphones are $140 or $55 off their regular price of $195 (the list price is higher but Amazon has been selling them for $195). Available in matte black only. That's about the best price we've seen for these. 

$140.00 at Amazon
Read Beats Solo 3 Wireless review

1More Stylish True Wireless: $70

Save $30
Sarah Tew/CNET

1More made a name for itself with its wired earbuds, the Triple Drivers, which sound great and were a good value when wired headphones were still a thing. The same clear, balanced sound found in that headphone is present in 1More's first true wireless earbuds (they don't sound as good as the Triple Drivers, but they sound very good for true wireless). They're $70 or $30 off thier list price of $100.

$70.00 at Amazon
Read 1More Stylish True Wireless review

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear II: $159

Save $70
Sarah Tew/CNET

Bose's over-ear Bluetooth headphones, the SoundLink AE2, are on sale for $159. This model, which has been on the market since 2015, does not feature active noise canceling, but the headphones are comfortable and they sound good.

$159.00 at Amazon
Read SoundLink AE2 review

Bose Sleepbuds: $199

Save $51
Sarah Tew/CNET

Bose's Sleepbuds aren't exactly headphones -- they're noise-masking, totally wireless earbuds that are designed to block out unwanted sounds and help you sleep better. They're not perfect but I know a few light sleepers who swear by them. They're $50 off.

$199.00 at Amazon
Read Bose Sleepbuds review

Apple AirPods With Wireless Charging Case: $179

Save $20
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

These are the new Apple AirPods with wireless charging case that came out in 2019, available now for 10 percent off.

Don't care about wireless charging? Amazon also has the second-generation AirPods with standard case for $144.99, a savings of about $14.

$179.00 at Amazon
Read the AirPods 2019 review

Sony WH-CH700N: $90

Save $110
Amazon

The midrange wireless noise-canceling Sony WH-CH700N headphones wouldn't be a good deal at the list price of $200, but they're intriguing at $90. They're not in the same league as Sony's higher-end noise-canceling headphones such as the WH-1000XM3, but they sound quite decent. 

$90.00 at Amazon

Beats EP wired on-ear headphones: $64.95

Save $65
David Carnoy/CNET

If you don't want to spend a bundle on Beats headphones (yes, Beats is owned by Apple), this a good deal on the Beats EP. They're wired on-ear headphones (no Bluetooth), but the sound quite good for an on-ear model. The white version is $65, while other colors cost slightly more.

$64.95 at Amazon
Read the Beats EP review
Amazon Prime Day

