Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals on Beats, Bose, Apple headphones and Sonos speakers

After a bargain pair of headphones? Lucky you, as Prime Day 2019 is already in full swing and there are many headphone and speaker bargains to choose from, including models from Bose, Beats, Jabra, Sennheiser, Sonos and other top brands.

If you don't already have an Alexa-powered speaker at home today might also be the perfect time to invest to make the most of your Amazon Music subscription. We've highlighted several top deals and will be adding to the list as we discover more deals (and feel free to add your own finds to the comments section).

Things to keep in mind

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Bose Bose's totally wireless earphones, the SoundSport Free, are comfortable to wear and deliver very good sound for true wireless. They have a few small downsides (both the buds and carrying case are a bit big), but they have a secure fit, work reliably and are waterproof. Note that Bose will be bringing out its next-generation true wireless earphones -- the Earbuds 500 -- later this year. Only the Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue version is on sale for $139 or $60 off. Read SoundSport Free review





Sarah Tew/CNET I gave high marks to Jabra's first noise-canceling over-ear wireless headphones, the Elite 85h. They list for $300, but Amazon has the beige, navy and titanium black colors on sale for $63 off. The headphones not only sound good but they're among the best for making calls. Read Elite 85h review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Sonos One, one of our favorite smart speakers, is on sale for $179 (usually $199), plus you get a $50 Amazon gift card (the bundle would normally cost $249). If you buy multiple speakers, do each order separately to get the $50 gift card on each order. The speaker is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants. Available in black or white. Read the Sonos One review

James Martin/CNET The Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar usually retails for $399 (we gave it 4 out of 5 stars). However, for Prime Day Amazon has it on sale for $359, plus you get two $50 Amazon gift cards. That's a nice deal. Available in white or black. Note: As of 03:00AM PST July 16 the deal is currently listed as unavailable, but we'll update this piece if the situation changes. Read Sonos Beam review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Jabra Elite 65t earbuds are among the top-rated models of true wireless headphone. This isn't the first time we've seen them on sale for this price ($120 or $50 off), but it's still a decent deal. The Elite Active 65t's, which are slightly more rugged, are $170 or $20 off. Just be aware that the Elite 65t model has been out for a while and is due for an update. Jabra Elite 65t

David Carnoy/CNET When Microsoft released its Surface Headphones last year, I thought it might have trouble selling its first noise-canceling headphones for the same price -- $350 -- as highly regarded competing products from Bose and Sony. Most stores are now selling them for $250, but for Prime Day Amazon has them for $190. Read Microsoft Surface Headphones review

Sarah Tew/CNET We thought the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE headphones were a decent value at $200. Now Amazon has the Special Edition version selling for $100 till July 16. It's worth considering if you want a good Bose or Sony alternative for much less. Read Sennheiser HD 4.50 review

Jabra Jabra's Move headphones are one of the better of the value on-ear models. The new Style Edition, which has improved battery life, is on sale for $70, or $30 off its list price of $100. Available in multiple color options. Note: This deal appears to be unavailable as of July 15, 4:45 a.m. PT, but we'll update this page as the day progresses.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET The Echo Dot has long been one of our favorite smart speakers, and the third-gen version looks less industrial and sounds better than before. $22 is the lowest we've seen for the Echo Dot. Note: The Echo Dot deal is showing as unavailable as of July 16 3:00AM PST. See the Amazon Echo Dot (2018) review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Bose SoundLink Color II portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $89 or $40 off its list price of $129. The speaker has been out since 2016 but I did like it when I reviewed it back then and it's still a decent little speaker. Available in multiple color options, although it only appears to be the Midnight Blue option that has the deal applied. Read SoundLink Color II review

Sarah Tew/CNET Beats' popular Solo 3 Wireless on-ear headphones are $140 or $55 off their regular price of $195 (the list price is higher but Amazon has been selling them for $195). Available in matte black only. That's about the best price we've seen for these. Read Beats Solo 3 Wireless review

Sarah Tew/CNET 1More made a name for itself with its wired earbuds, the Triple Drivers, which sound great and were a good value when wired headphones were still a thing. The same clear, balanced sound found in that headphone is present in 1More's first true wireless earbuds (they don't sound as good as the Triple Drivers, but they sound very good for true wireless). They're $70 or $30 off thier list price of $100. Read 1More Stylish True Wireless review

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's over-ear Bluetooth headphones, the SoundLink AE2, are on sale for $159. This model, which has been on the market since 2015, does not feature active noise canceling, but the headphones are comfortable and they sound good. Read SoundLink AE2 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's Sleepbuds aren't exactly headphones -- they're noise-masking, totally wireless earbuds that are designed to block out unwanted sounds and help you sleep better. They're not perfect but I know a few light sleepers who swear by them. They're $50 off. Read Bose Sleepbuds review

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET These are the new Apple AirPods with wireless charging case that came out in 2019, available now for 10 percent off. Don't care about wireless charging? Amazon also has the second-generation AirPods with standard case for $144.99, a savings of about $14. Read the AirPods 2019 review

Amazon The midrange wireless noise-canceling Sony WH-CH700N headphones wouldn't be a good deal at the list price of $200, but they're intriguing at $90. They're not in the same league as Sony's higher-end noise-canceling headphones such as the WH-1000XM3, but they sound quite decent.

David Carnoy/CNET If you don't want to spend a bundle on Beats headphones (yes, Beats is owned by Apple), this a good deal on the Beats EP. They're wired on-ear headphones (no Bluetooth), but the sound quite good for an on-ear model. The white version is $65, while other colors cost slightly more. Read the Beats EP review

