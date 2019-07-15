CNET también está disponible en español.

Smart Home

Amazon Prime Day 2019: prices are slashed on nearly all Amazon devices: $50 Echo Show 5, free Echo Dot bundles, $15 Fire TV Sticks and more

Other highlights include the second-gen Echo for $50, all-new Paperwhite for $85 and Kindle Unlimited free for three months.

Amazon-prime-day-3
Angela Lang/CNET

We're not even halfway through Prime Day: It started early in the morning hours of Monday, July 15 and it runs straight through all day and night of Tuesday, July 16. But one thing's for sure: If you wanted to buy an Amazon device -- a Kindle, a Fire TV streamer, an Echo speaker, a Blink security camera, a Fire tablet or pretty much anything else the megaretailer makes -- it's pretty much all on sale. So if you're an Alexa household, this is a great time to buy. 

A few of these have already hit all-time lows, including the all-new Echo Show 5 for $50 and a Fire TV Stick for $15. And the sales aren't just on gear, either -- you can get a three-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for free if you're a Prime subscriber. (Normally the trial is just one month.) And while the current-gen Echo''s $22 price has never been lower, Amazon is also tossing it in at no extra charge with the AmazonBasics Microwave and Ring Video Doorbell Pro, among other bundles. (See below.)

Remember, too, that if you already own an Alexa-capable device, you can already start asking "What are my deals?"

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. 

Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen): $22

Save $28

This is the lowest price ever for the 2018 Echo Dot, down from $25 earlier.

$22.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon Echo Dot 2018 review

Amazon Echo Show 5: $50

Save $40
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

This is our favorite smart display with Alexa. The Echo Show 5 is pretty new, so it's a surprise to see it on sale already, but this deal is awesome. The Show 5 has a 5.5-inch touchscreen. You can talk to Alexa and it can wake you up with a nifty sunrise animation. 

$50.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon Echo Show 5 review

Amazon Echo (second-gen): $50

Save $50
Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

This early deal is now live. The full-size Echo is 50% off. That's a return to its best price ever. Note that at least one color has sold out, but the heather gray and sandstone models are still available.

$50.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon Echo 2017 review

Amazon Fire TV Recast: $130

Save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon's Fire TV Recast is $100 off on Prime Day, starting at just $130.

$130.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon Fire TV Recast review

Ring Video Doorbell Pro and free Amazon Echo Dot: $169

Save $130
Chris Monroe/CNET

Another deal exclusively for Prime subscribers, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Dot bundle drops to just $169 when you add them to your shopping cart. Previously the Ring was on sale for $169 all by itself -- the Dot just adds icing to the cake.

$169.00 at Amazon
See the Ring Video Doorbell Pro review

Amazon Echo Show (second generation): $160

Save $70
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The second gen Echo Show refined the design of the first model and offers better sound quality and a 10-inch HD screen. It combines the functionality of a smart speaker like the Echo Dot with a touchscreen you can use for video calls and controlling your smart home with a tap. We like the $90 Echo Show 5 a little better, but $160 for the full-sized Show is a tempting offer. 

$160.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon Echo Show review

Amazon Echo Plus (second generation): $110

Save $40
Chris Monroe/CNET

This is our favorite smart speaker for controlling your smart home. The Echo Plus has the same Alexa capabilities as the rest, it sounds better than other Amazon Echo speakers, and it has a built-in Zigbee hub so it can talk directly to small smart home sensors. With the Plus, you can do away with bulky third party hubs, so the $110 sale price is pretty appealing.

Amazon is now bundling in an Amazon Smart Plug for no extra cost as a Prime Day exclusive. The Plus and the Plug make a great smart home starter kit. 

$110.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon Echo Plus review

AmazonBasics Microwave and Echo Dot bundle: $60

Save $50
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

You can control Amazon's simple microwave with a voice command if you have a smart speaker like the Amazon Echo Dot. Fortunately, for Prime Day, you can buy the Microwave at its normal $60 price, and it comes with a free Dot. Say the word and get your popcorn cooking. 

$59.99 at Amazon
See the AmazonBasics Microwave review

Prime Day Amazon Fire Tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $50

Save $30

Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $50, or get two for $80 -- an $80 savings.

$50.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet review

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $80

Save $50

Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, just $80, or get two for $140 -- a $120 savings.

$80.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet review

All-New Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $30

Save $20

The All-New Amazon Fire 7 Tablet usually costs $50. During Prime Day it will be just $30. 

$30.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet review

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: $60

Save $40

Save $40 on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $60, or get two for $100 -- a $100 savings.

$60.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet review

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $100

Save $50

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet, just $100, or get two for $180 -- a $120 savings.

$100.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet review

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet: $150

Save $50

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet, just $150, or get two for $280 -- a $120 savings.

$150.00 at Amazon
Read about the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet

Prime Day Amazon Kindle deals

Kindle Paperwhite: $85

Save up to $50

Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $85.

$85.00 at Amazon
See the Kindle Paperwhite review

Amazon all-new Kindle: $60

Save $30
David Carnoy/CNET

Save $30 on the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, just $60.

$60.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon all-new Kindle review

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (second generation): $45

Save $25
Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids Edition will be on sale for $45. It's similar to the regular Echo Dot, but has features and programming just for kids.

$45.00 at Amazon
Read the Echo Dot Kids Edition review

Prime Day home security deals

Ring Alarm 14-piece kit: $200

Save $130
Ry Crist/CNET

Ring's simple, but reliable security system was already reasonably priced. The Prime Day sale makes it a great buy if you want a DIY system monitoring your home. 

$200.00 at Amazon
See the Ring Alarm review

Ring Spotlight Cam: $140

Save $60
Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon has sales on all kinds of Ring products for Prime Day, which makes sense as Amazon owns the smart home brand. The outdoor Spotlight cam hangs on your porch and provides reliable lighting and monitoring for your yard. The Spotlight Cam is also easy to set up, making it one of our favorite outdoor cams. The $140 price makes it a steal. 

$140.00 at Amazon
See the Ring Spotlight Cam review

Ring Stick Up Cam: $125

Save $55
Chris Monroe/CNET

The Stick Up Cam doesn't stand out from the crowd as well as the Spotlight cam. It's an indoor cam with a wired and wireless version. It's a solid performer, but lacks some of the features of similar security cams. Still, at a discount, it's worth considering. 

$125.00 at Amazon
See the Ring Stick Up Cam review

Blink XT2 2-Cam System: $100

Save $80
Amazon

The Blink XT2 is a weatherproof security camera with a battery that can supposedly last for two years. Getting a two-pack for $100 is a good deal. 

$100.00 at Amazon
See more

More Prime Day smart home deals

Eero Wi-Fi System: $149

Save $150
Josh Miller/CNET

Both the bundled system and Eero's individual routers will be on sale on Monday. The mesh system in particular creates a seamless network capable of covering a large home. Our main issue with it is the price, which is dramatically less for Prime Day. If you want a mesh Wi-Fi system, this is a good time to grab one. 

You can also save $100 on an Eero router during Prime Day (pay just $99).

$149.00 at Amazon
See the Eero Wi-Fi System review

Prime Day Amazon Fire TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $70

Save $50
Sarah Tew/CNET

Save $50 on the Fire TV Cube during Prime Day. It costs just $70.

$70.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $15

Save $25
Sarah Tew/CNET

Stream your favorite shows with the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Alexa remote -- it's just $15 during Prime Day.

$15.00 at Amazon
See the Fire TV Stick review

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $25

Save $25
Sarah Tew/CNET

Spend just $10 more for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (usually $50). 

$25.00 at Amazon
See the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Kindle Oasis (2017 version): From $175

(Save: $75)
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon recently announced a slightly updated version of its flagship Kindle Oasis e-reader that's due to ship on July 24. The new model has a color temperature adjustable light. But if you can live without that, you can save up to $80 during Prime Day on the Kindle Oasis 2017. Additionally, you get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $175.

$175.00 at Amazon
See the Kindle Oasis 2017 review


