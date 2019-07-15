Another Amazon Prime Day deal was just posted that you definitely won't want to miss! The KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Design Series Stand Mixer with a Glass Bowl is on sale for the next 12 hours for 48% off, coming out to only $239.99. With 10 speed settings and head tilt design, this device is perfect for all of your mixing needs.
Available in three colors, Azure Blue (below), Candy Apple Red, and Sugar Pearl Silver (above), this stand mixer with a glass bowl will look great on your kitchen countertop. This Prime exclusive deal comes complete with three handy attachments: a burnished metal flat beater, burnished metal dough hook and a wire whip.
Read more: Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best deals on kitchen tools and appliances
KitchenAid 5-quart artisan design series stand mixer with a glass bowl, $240 on Amazon
Cookie batter, whipped cream and bread dough will now all be a breeze to make with this classic KitchenAid mixer, available for only 12 hours now on Amazon.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
We drowned AirPods, Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds: We sprayed them, dunked them and even put them through the wash to find out which one of these three wireless earphones can handle the most water.
Discuss: Amazon Prime Day 2019: A KitchenAid stand mixer for nearly 50% off
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.