Amazon Prime Day 2019: A KitchenAid stand mixer for nearly 50% off

Another Amazon Prime Day deal was just posted that you definitely won't want to miss! The KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Design Series Stand Mixer with a Glass Bowl is on sale for the next 12 hours for 48% off, coming out to only $239.99. With 10 speed settings and head tilt design, this device is perfect for all of your mixing needs.

Available in three colors, Azure Blue (below), Candy Apple Red, and Sugar Pearl Silver (above), this stand mixer with a glass bowl will look great on your kitchen countertop. This Prime exclusive deal comes complete with three handy attachments: a burnished metal flat beater, burnished metal dough hook and a wire whip.

Read more: Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best deals on kitchen tools and appliances

Amazon

Cookie batter, whipped cream and bread dough will now all be a breeze to make with this classic KitchenAid mixer, available for only 12 hours now on Amazon.