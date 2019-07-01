Amazon Prime Day 2019: Where to find the best deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon Prime Day approaches: it's arriving July 15-16. Like always, Amazon's massive sale will offer a lot of deals... but it'll mean other retailers matching or beating deals, too.

But what if you can't wait until Prime Day starts? Indeed, there are plenty of deals already available, maybe as part of a July 4 promotion, or maybe for an early back-to-school sale. So, as we wait for Prime Day proper, we're already pulling together the best deals we've seen on top trackers and watches we already love.

Now, to be clear: We won't know the Prime Day deals until they actually arrive, and they may well beat some or all of the prices listed here. And we expect a new Apple Watch to arrive as soon as September. But here are the best deals in the meantime.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Fitbit Charge 3 $143 (save $7)

The Fitbit Charge 3 came out a year ago, and some users have reported problems on Amazon's customer reviews. It's still the best overall non-smartwatch fitness tracker, and has more features than the recent Fitbit Inspire HR. It still lacks GPS, but has stair climbing and swim tracking. Or, you might just want to wait it out for an inevitable wave of other Fitbit products on sale for Prime Day.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Watch S3, 38mm $199 (save $80)

It's technically a year and a half old, but $80 off isn't bad at all, and Apple doesn't offer any discount on the S3 in its own store... and the Series 3 is still good. It just lacks the EKG of the newest Apple Watch S4.

Apple Watch S3, 42mm $229 (save $80)

The same $80 savings applies to the larger size. The closer-to-$200 price is a lot more reasonable.

Originally published earlier. Updated to remove Amazfit Bip, which is no longer on sale.