Whew! Prime Day 2019 is officially over. Pass the vodka, would you? Actually, for all the hype and craziness of the day -- er, days -- er, who are we kidding, weeks -- we enjoyed discovering and sharing some historic deals. Indeed, I suspect it'll be a while before we see the Echo Show 5 anywhere near $49.99 again. (And if you managed to get it for just $2.49 with a trade-in, I think that was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.)

Of course, not all the action happened at Amazon. Late yesterday, for example, MassGenie rolled out the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones for an all-time low $239.99. Alas, they're now sold out at that price.

Many, if not most, Prime Day deals are gone as well. But there are a few stragglers, including some solid discounts on Apple products and ongoing Google Home and Nest deals at Walmart. We've rounded up others below.

The last Prime Day Amazon device deals of 2019

Pro tip: If you're shopping for any Amazon-branded devices today, click through TopCashback first. The cash-back service is still offering an 8% rebate on those devices. So your cost on something like the second-gen Echo smart speaker, currently $70? About $64 after rebate.

Here's what's left:

The Amazon Echo (second-gen) for $70 : That's not as good as its Prime Day low of $50, but it's still $30 off the regular price. However, we expect a newer, possibly bigger Echo to be introduced soon, meaning prices on this model will undoubtedly dip again.

: That's not as good as its Prime Day low of $50, but it's still $30 off the regular price. However, we expect a newer, possibly bigger Echo to be introduced soon, meaning prices on this model will undoubtedly dip again. The Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen) for $25 : Though out of stock for about a week and priced at just $22 during Prime Day, the Dot is still available for a full 50% off the regular price.



: Though out of stock for about a week and priced at just $22 during Prime Day, the Dot is still available for a full 50% off the regular price. The refurbished Kindle Paperwhite (first-gen) for $25: Whoa! That's actually a latecomer to the Prime Day party, but because it's from Amazon-owned Woot, it seemed worthwhile to mention here. And you can get the Wi-Fi + 3G model for just $5 more.

Prime Day 2019: What else is left

Although most of the Amazon gear deals have ended, a number of third-party deals remain. Take a look!

Sarah Tew/CNET We've seen the entry-level iPad at this price before ($250), but it's about the lowest it gets. The 128GB model is also on sale: it's $329, or $100 off. Read the Apple iPad 2018 review

Juan Garzon / CNET Available for the lowest price we've seen, the Ultra improves on Roku's stick with a remote finder and a headphone jack built into the clicker itself for private listening -- complete with included JBL headphones. Read the Roku Ultra review

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET This was initially available only to Costco members, but Amazon just matched this lowest price to date. Take note, however: It's currently showing an in-stock date of July 24. See the Apple AirPods 2019 review

Optoma makes some of the best projectors in the biz, and this is a huge savings on what might be an ideal addition to your home theater -- or backyard, as the UHL55 is portable, with a carrying handle and built-in speaker. It can even function as a standalone Bluetooth speaker.

Runtopia Designed with runners in mind, the Runtopia S1 features built-in GPS, a heart-rate monitor and a water-resistant case. It can receive basic notifications from your phone, and if you bring your phone along on your runs, the Runtopia app can provide audio coaching based on your heart rate. Click the on-page 25% off coupon to snag the extra savings.

Chris Monroe/CNET Available from Walmart, the Lenovo Smart Clock is a great alarm clock that's pretty appealing at this $60 sale price. In addition to voice controls through Google Assistant, you can customize your alarm to control your smart home and wake you up gradually with a sunrise animation. See the Lenovo Smart Clock review

Chris Monroe/CNET Like the idea of a Nest or Ecobee thermostat, but want one with a little style? Look no further than the GLAS, which features a translucent OLED touchscreen! At this price it's much more competitive. See the GLAS Thermostat review

Ninja The Foodi may not ever achieve the kitchen popularity of the Instant Pot, but its star is on the rise. It offers many of the same functions of the popular pressure-cooker, along with one important extra: air fryer. This 6.5-quart model lists for $250, though it routinely sells for less. Not $150, though. (Update: We were originally informed that the Foodi would be on sale for $140, but we're still enthusiastic about it at $150.)

How do these prices compare with 2018?

For Prime Day 2019, Amazon beat its Prime Day 2018 -- and Black Friday 2018 -- prices on a handful of products, though only matched them on others. A few items didn't go on sale at all. Here's a rundown of some of the 2019 deals and their Prime Day 2018 counterparts:

*Black Friday price

