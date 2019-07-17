Amazon Prime Day 2019 breaks records yet again

Angela Lang/CNET

In its fifth year, Amazon's Prime Day kept up its record of breaking records.

The 48-hour sale this week was the "largest shopping event in Amazon history" and "surpassed the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined," the company said Wednesday. Amazon didn't disclose specific total sales figures.

Prime members bought more than 175 million items during the Prime Day stretch. In addition, Amazon benefited from its regular promotion of its own devices, with "the biggest event ever" for these gadgets, when comparing two-day periods. Some of the biggest sellers worldwide were the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.

Meanwhile, activists and unions used the occasion to stage protests, highlight their concerns about the world's biggest online store, from working conditions in warehouses to climate issues to its ties to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything to know