Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best tablet deals, $749 iPad Pro, $249 iPad, $50 Fire HD 8, $30 Fire tablet

Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest sales events of the year, officially kicked off yesterday on July 15 and will continue to runs for the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, rival retailers like Walmart, Target and eBay are jumping into the fray with their own sales during the same period. But if you've been waiting to get your hands on a new iPad or Amazon Fire tablet, you don't have to wait: All current Amazon and Apple tablets are on sale right now. Air, Pro or Mini? Take your pick, we've highlighted our favorite deals below.
Prime Day iPad deals: Available now
We're already seeing a number of bargains on iPads ahead of Prime Day, including the entry-level 32GB iPad for $249, the 128GB model for $329, and the 11-inch iPad Pro for $749. Read on to find out the best iPad deals on Amazon.
We've seen the price of Apple's entry-level iPad dip before, but this is about as low as it gets. You can typically get a brand-new 32GB iPad at the already reasonable price of $329, but it's currently $80 off. For the art lovers in your life, this model offers support for the Apple Pencil, a stylus that lets you scribble and draw on the screen with incredible accuracy.
This isn't the lowest price we've seen on Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro, but it's still an adequate discount. You'll get $50 off the two lower storage versions (64GB and 256GB), and even greater discounts are available for higher storage and some cellular models.
Apple doesn't have a lot of competition when it comes to great tablets, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro makes that gap even more noticeable. You can currently get it for $949, or $50 off the list price, for the 64GB option. Snag even bigger discounts if you move up to higher capacity and cellular options.
Apple's latest iPad Air boasts a 10.5-inch Retina display and the same A12 Bionic processor featured in the iPhone XS. The 65GB option is currently available for $469, or $30 off. While that's not a huge saving, it's still a decent deal compared to the usual $499 list price.
The savings might not be much, but it's still the lowest price we've seen on this brand-new iPad Mini since it was announced earlier this year. The 64GB iPad Mini is available now for $385, or $15 off the typical $399 price. If you want even more storage, save $30 with the 256GB option.
All Amazon Fire tablets are on sale now
From the All-New Amazon Fire 7 to the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, here's a roundup of the Amazon Fire tablet deals available now. No need to wait till Monday.
Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $50, or get two for $80 -- an $80 saving.
Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, just $80, or get two for $140 -- a $120 saving.
The All-New Amazon Fire 7 Tablet usually costs $50. But right now, it's discounted down to just $30.
Save $40 on the All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $60, or get two for $100 -- a $100 saving.
Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet, just $100, or get two for $180 -- a $120 saving.
Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet, just $150, or get two for $280 -- a $120 saving. These come with 32GB of storage on board.
