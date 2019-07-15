Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals on keyboards and mice, $25 Logitech G602, $55 Razer Naga Trinity, $80 Corsair K68 RGB mechanical keyboard

Whether you're looking for a cheap mouse (or two) for travel, want to raise your Fortnite game with a mechanical keyboard or have worn out your current keyboard and mouse set, Amazon has a good Prime Day deal for you. A lot of the best deals are for gaming keyboards and mice so that's what you'll mostly find here, but there's no reason you can use one of those for your day-to-day work.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. This article will be updated as needed.
Most gamers steer clear of wireless mice because of laggy performance and fear of the battery dying mid-game. The G602 promises 250 hours of battery time and gaming-grade wireless. Even if you don't believe it, $25 is so low it's worth giving it shot.
If you know what MOBA and MMO stand for in the gaming world then this mouse is for you. The Naga Trinity has three side plates that can be swapped depending on your button needs. All of them can be programmed in the company's Synapse software along with its RGB lighting.
Razer has a bunch of other gaming gear reduced from Prime Day including its Huntsman opto-mechanical keyboard for $100 and Lancehead TE ambidextrous mouse for $35.
HyperX's Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard is on sale for $80 ($30 off) and it's more for serious gamers. But if you just like RGB lights, media controls and game and keyboard-lock modes, there's the water-resistant Alloy Core. It's a membrane keyboard like most current office keyboards and laptops, so it's going to be quieter than a mechanical keyboard and possibly be more comfortable for typing. For the money, you're not going to do much better.
Corsair has several keyboards reduced for Prime Day, but the only mouse is the Ironclaw wireless RGB. Designed for first-person shooters and MOBA games, the mouse can be used wired, by Bluetooth or using the company's Slipstream wireless technology that's virtually lagfree. Ten programmable buttons and its RGB lights are fully controlled with its iCue software.
A command center for your desk, the MK710 has been in Logitech's lineup for years because it's good and cheap and for Prime Day it's even cheaper. Built for comfort, there's an integrated cushioned palm rest and quiet concave keys. At the top is a set of media controls and a small monochrome LCD for status of your battery, Caps Lock, Scroll Lock and Num Lock.
One of Corsair's top keyboards gets a steep discount for Prime Day. The RGB backlit keyboard uses Cherry MX Speed switches and has six programmable G-keys keys for in-game macros. The lighting is per key so you can adjust each one to create profiles for different games. And it's all framed in brushed aluminum.
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals on keyboards and mice
