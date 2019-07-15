Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals on SSDs, hard drives and flash drives by SanDisk, WD, Seagate, LaCie

Sarah Tew/CNET

It might not be as exciting as a hot dog toaster or a giant inflatable unicorn, but internal and external storage drives and USB flash storage drives tend to get pretty good discounts for Amazon Prime Day and this year is no exception. Below you'll find some of the ones with the biggest price drops. They're broken into categories to help you find the storage deals you want fast.

If you're looking from microSD and SD card deals, here are the best ones from SanDisk. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Internal hard drives and SSDs

SanDisk Boost your laptop's performance fast with this drive that claims sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 530MB/s.

WD If you've got a laptop with an empty PCIe NVMe slot, this might be just the drive to fill it.

Running out of space on your network-attached storage? Not with this you won't. The 10GB model is also available at 58% discount.

WD This desktop hard drive is a great choice for any tasks where speed is a priority and it comes at a fraction of the cost of an SSD with this capacity. The 6TB version is also on sale for 30% off.

Bulk storage without the slow performance, this hybrid drive gives you SSD-like speeds with the price and capacity of a hard drive.

Other internal drive deals:

External hard drives

This is a desktop external drive (meaning it's not portable) powered with an included adapter. It also includes an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable and it's preformatted for Windows PCs. It can be easily reformatted for Mac.

This is a whole lotta storage for backing up all kinds files. It's plug and play for Windows PCs, but can be reformatted for Mac users. This is just a straightforward hard drive, though, so if you need additional features, you'll have to look elsewhere. The 10TB version is 47% off, too.

This pocket-sized drive is drop-resistant up to 2 meters and has a built-in USB cable for fast and easy transfers. Plus, since it's an SSD, it can do it faster than your average portable hard drive and uses less power.

LaCie This is a drop-, shock-, dust- and water-resistant portable hard drive with a built-in Thunderbolt USB cable capable of transfer speeds up to 130MB/s. Includes a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan.

G-Technology Another rugged mobile drive with an IP67 rating for water-and dust-resistance, the G-drive claims transfer rates up to 560MB/s via its USB-C connection. That means it's fast enough to edit video and photo straight from the drive without transferring first to your Mac or PC.

Flash drives

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a great choice for Android phones with USB-C ports since it supports on-the-go (OTG) transfers. Just plug it into your phone's USB-C port and move files from your phone to the drive. You can then plug the USB-C connection into your computer or use the slider on top to switch the connection to a USB-A connector.

SanDisk Like the Ultra Dual Drive except this has a Lightning connector for use with iPhones and iPads instead of USB-C. Need to quickly free up space on your device without storing to the cloud first? Here you go.

This is just a fast USB 3.0 thumb drive that's incredibly inexpensive.

SanDisk The Ultra Fit is another really inexpensive flash drive -- less than $10 for 64GB. However, while the PNY drive above gives you something to grab onto, this SanDisk is little more than the USB connector. That makes it better for keeping it constantly connected to a laptop, game console or car stereo.

