Computers

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals on SSDs, hard drives and flash drives by SanDisk, WD, Seagate, LaCie

Speed up your laptop, backup your desktop or quickly transfer files to and from computers, phones and tablets with these storage deals.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C

SanDisk's Ultra Dual Drive with USB-C and USB-A connectors is more than 60% off.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

It might not be as exciting as a hot dog toaster or a giant inflatable unicorn, but internal and external storage drives and USB flash storage drives tend to get pretty good discounts for Amazon Prime Day and this year is no exception. Below you'll find some of the ones with the biggest price drops. They're broken into categories to help you find the storage deals you want fast.

If you're looking from microSD and SD card deals, here are the best ones from SanDisk. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Internal hard drives and SSDs

SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 2TB 2.5-inch internal SSD

(Save 20%)
SanDisk

Boost your laptop's performance fast with this drive that claims sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 530MB/s.

$193.00 at Amazon

WD Black 500GB High-Performance NVMe PCIe Internal SSD

(Save 47%)
WD

If you've got a laptop with an empty PCIe NVMe slot, this might be just the drive to fill it. 

$80.00 at Amazon

WD Red 8TB NAS 5400rpm 3.5-inch hard drive

(Save 37%)

Running out of space on your network-attached storage? Not with this you won't. The 10GB model is also available at 58% discount.

$157.00 at Amazon

xWD Black 4TB 7200rpm performance hard drive

(Save 32%)
WD

This desktop hard drive is a great choice for any tasks where speed is a priority and it comes at a fraction of the cost of an SSD with this capacity. The 6TB version is also on sale for 30% off.

See at Amazon

Seagate FireCuda 2TB 3.5-inch SSHD

(Save 40%)

Bulk storage without the slow performance, this hybrid drive gives you SSD-like speeds with the price and capacity of a hard drive.

See at Amazon

Other internal drive deals:

External hard drives

Seagate Expansion Desktop 4TB USB 3.0

(Save 11%)

This is a desktop external drive (meaning it's not portable) powered with an included adapter. It also includes an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable and it's preformatted for Windows PCs. It can be easily reformatted for Mac.

$80.00 at Amazon

WD 6TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive

(Save 53%)

This is a whole lotta storage for backing up all kinds files. It's plug and play for Windows PCs, but can be reformatted for Mac users. This is just a straightforward hard drive, though, so if you need additional features, you'll have to look elsewhere. The 10TB version is 47% off, too.

$90.00 at Amazon

WD 1TB My Passport Go SSD

(Save 41%)

This pocket-sized drive is drop-resistant up to 2 meters and has a built-in USB cable for fast and easy transfers. Plus, since it's an SSD, it can do it faster than your average portable hard drive and uses less power.

$135.00 at Amazon

LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt USB 3.0 2TB portable external Hard Drive Portable HDD

(Save 43%)
LaCie

This is a drop-, shock-, dust- and water-resistant portable hard drive with a built-in Thunderbolt USB cable capable of transfer speeds up to 130MB/s. Includes a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan.

$130.00 at Amazon

G-Technology 1TB G-Drive mobile SSD

(Save 26%)
G-Technology

Another rugged mobile drive with an IP67 rating for water-and dust-resistance, the G-drive claims transfer rates up to 560MB/s via its USB-C connection. That means it's fast enough to edit video and photo straight from the drive without transferring first to your Mac or PC.

$156.00 at Amazon

Flash drives

SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C

(Save 26%)
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is a great choice for Android phones with USB-C ports since it supports on-the-go (OTG) transfers. Just plug it into your phone's USB-C port and move files from your phone to the drive. You can then plug the USB-C connection into your computer or use the slider on top to switch the connection to a USB-A connector.

$33.00 at Amazon

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad

(Save 22%)
SanDisk

Like the Ultra Dual Drive except this has a Lightning connector for use with iPhones and iPads instead of USB-C. Need to quickly free up space on your device without storing to the cloud first? Here you go. 

$60.00 at Amazon

PNY Turbo 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive

(Save 47%)

This is just a fast USB 3.0 thumb drive that's incredibly inexpensive.

$8.00 at Amazon

SanDisk 64GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive

(Save 65%)
SanDisk

The Ultra Fit is another really inexpensive flash drive -- less than $10 for 64GB. However, while the PNY drive above gives you something to grab onto, this SanDisk is little more than the USB connector. That makes it better for keeping it constantly connected to a laptop, game console or car stereo.

$8.00 at Amazon
